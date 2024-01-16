SUBSCRIBE
Scaling a Personalized Portfolio: restor3d Completes Key Initiative Following Conformis Acquisition

January 16, 2024 | 
2 min read

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- On September 5, 2023, restor3d, Inc. finalized its previously announced acquisition of ConforMIS, Inc. With this merger complete, there is tremendous opportunity to deliver clinically differentiated and cost-effective solutions across the orthopaedic landscape.

Legacy Conformis’ casted femoral implant (left), restor3d 3-D printed femoral implant (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to announce the successful achievement of one of our key initiatives post-acquisition,” stated Kurt Jacobus, Chief Executive Officer of restor3d. “Patient-specific femoral implants, which have traditionally been cast at low margin, are now 3-D printed at a fraction of the cost at our facility in Durham, NC.”

This previously-cleared additive manufacturing method for the femoral implants has now been successfully commercialized, outperforming the mechanical properties of cast implants.

“Total knee replacement is entering an era of personalization,” said Dr. Moby Parsons, MD, a Board-Certified orthopaedic surgeon at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. “Nowhere is this more important than implant design and I believe this is a critical element of achieving the better outcomes that today’s patients expect. restor3d’s printed patient-specific femurs take personalization to the next level of innovation in knee replacement using form and fit to help achieve a more normal feeling. I owe it to my patients to provide the best outcome possible in every case, and this technology is a key solution to that goal.”

About restor3d, Inc.

restor3d is a world leader in patient specific musculoskeletal implants and driven by the belief that every patient deserves personalized care. The company holds proprietary expertise in 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools, and digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes. Alongside its customers, restor3d is reimagining the musculoskeletal reconstruction landscape. More information is available at www.restor3d.com.

