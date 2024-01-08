Scale Biosciences Announces Progress Across Growing Portfolio of Single-Cell Omics Solutions

New single-cell datasets available online and in Chan Zuckerberg Cell by Gene Discover database as expanded product portfolio begins shipping to customers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Scale Biosciences, Inc. (aka ScaleBio) (ScaleBio™), an innovator in exponentially scaled single-cell sequencing, providing instrument-free workflows and accessible cost, today announced the availability of three new datasets showcasing the performance of its newly released products, including the ScaleBio Single Cell Methylation Kit, ScaleBio Single Cell RNA Kit v1.1 with extended throughput, and ScaleBio CRISPR Guide Enrichment Kit, all of which are now shipping. The datasets are available for download on the ScaleBio website, and in addition, the RNA dataset is available in the Chan Zuckerberg Cell by Gene Discover database.

“ScaleBio was founded to enable a broad range of single-cell multiomics applications at unprecedented scale without sacrificing data quality. We’ve already delivered several unique kits to put new capabilities in customers hands and demonstrated our commitment to transparency by publishing full public datasets,” said Giovanna Prout, CEO of ScaleBio. “We are thrilled to be shipping the only commercially available whole genome single-cell methylation product and look forward to seeing how researchers use it. By continuing to increase the cell throughput and decrease the cost per cell with our single cell RNA v1.1 kit and CRISPR enrichment kit, we will help power ever larger ultra high throughput studies, especially in functional and CRISPR screening, empowering our customers to expand the possibilities of single-cell omics.”

ScaleBio generated these datasets profiling 600,000 human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) with RNA, and 47,000 cardiac organoid cells with CRISPR, to enable the research community to understand the capabilities and high performance of the company’s kits. In addition, >2,000 PBMCs were sequenced with the methylation kit to generate datasets across all products. The company plans future releases of additional datasets to show the robustness and applicability of its tools with varying sample types.

“We’ve been impressed by the robustness of the initial data we’ve generated using ScaleBio kits for single-cell RNA sequencing and methylation,” said Denitsa Milanova, CEO of Marble Therapeutics. “We look forward to leveraging the company’s expanding portfolio of single-cell omics tools to study new biology of cellular rejuvenation.”

The new kits now shipping globally include:

In addition to its kits, ScaleBio offers customers access to these products through its services laboratory. For more information about ScaleBio products and services, visit www.scale.bio.

About Scale Biosciences

ScaleBio is a single-cell sequencing solutions company founded by a multidisciplinary team of scientists and technologists with combined expertise in next-generation sequencing, genomics, proteomics, and bioinformatics, and a common mission for unlocking the potential of single-cell analysis at scale by eliminating barriers to discovery. ScaleBio is financed by leading life sciences tools investors ARCH Venture Partners, BNG01 and Tao Capital. ScaleBio has facilities in San Diego and San Carlos, Calif.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108434005/en/