Scailyte announces Virginia Savova, PhD, as a Strategic and Scientific Advisor

Dr. Savova brings strong expertise in computational biology, immunology, and cancer research, with a track record of high-profile publications. She has pioneered the development and application of single-cell technologies and the use of AI in single-cell data analysis at prestigious institutions such as Harvard Medical School and Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Virginia shares Scailyte’s conviction that deciphering disease biology happens on a cellular level and requires single-cell resolution. As Senior Director of the Single-cell Biology group at Sanofi, she pioneered single-cell technologies for systematic, data-driven target and biomarker discovery across multiple immune indications, supporting the long-term goals of various stages in drug development.

“Scailyte is an exciting new player in single-cell precision medicine and I am thrilled to support the team in their journey.” -Virginia Savova

Peter Nestorov, Co-Founder and CEO of Scailyte comments: “Virginia combines a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technologies with a vision for biomarker-driven drug discovery. Her engagement will advance Scailyte to becoming a global biomarker discovery leader and accelerate the advancement of our mission to transform the way precision medicine is conducted.”

With Virginia’s appointment, Scailyte has further strengthened its expertise with an experienced industry leader who will play an important role in shaping the company’s future. The company remains committed to advancing the field of precision medicine with single-cell technologies, artificial intelligence, and multi-omics analysis.

About Scailyte

Scailyte is an ETH Zürich spin-off with a best-in-class artificial intelligence platform for the discovery of complex disease patterns from single-cell data. Our solution provides unprecedented insight into the disease and patients’ biology and enables the discovery of new clinically relevant biomarker signatures by uncovering human’s hidden “single-cell” secrets.

Scailyte’s proprietary best-in-class data analysis platform ScaiVision™ associates multimodal single-cell datasets with clinical endpoints, such as disease diagnosis, progression, severity, treatment response, and toxicity to identify ultra-sensitive biomarker signatures and cell functionality states. The performance and clinically relevant applications of Scailyte’s platform ScaiVision have been demonstrated in various clinical and pre-clinical projects in Oncology and Immunology with Biotech, Pharma and academic partners.

For more information, visit www.scailyte.com and connect on social media @LinkedIn and @Twitter.

ScailyteTM and ScaiVisionTM are registered trademarks proprietary to Scailyte AG.

