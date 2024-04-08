Satellos to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Satellos Bioscience Inc. (“Satellos” or the “Company”) (TSX: MSCL) (OTCQB: MSCLF), a public biotech company developing new small molecule therapeutic approaches to improve the treatment of muscle diseases and disorders, announced today that management will present at and participate in the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference taking place April 16th and 17th in Toronto.

Mr. Frank Gleeson, Co-founder and CEO of Satellos, will provide a corporate presentation on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference along with the management team of Satellos. The presentation will be available via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website and a replay will be available following the presentation.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a publicly traded biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has incorporated breakthrough research in muscle stem cell polarity into a proprietary discovery platform, called MyoReGenXTM, to identify degenerative muscle diseases where deficits in this process affect muscle regeneration and are amenable to therapeutic intervention. With this platform, Satellos is building a pipeline of novel therapeutics to correct muscle stem cell polarity and promote the body’s innate muscle repair and regeneration process. The Company’s lead program is an oral, small molecule drug candidate in development as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408765814/en/