Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November 2023 Investor Conferences

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in November.
- Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY): fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. ET.
- Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY): fireside chat on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of each event can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.
