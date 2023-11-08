SUBSCRIBE
Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November 2023 Investor Conferences

November 8, 2023 | 
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in November.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in November:
  • Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY): fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY): fireside chat on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of each event can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Ashley Kaplowitz
786-252-1419
ashley.kaplowitz@sagerx.com

Media Contact
Matthew Henson
917-930-7147
matthew.henson@sagerx.com

