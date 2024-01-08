Sage Therapeutics Announces Changes to Board of Directors - Jan 08, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, today announced the retirement of Kevin Starr from the company’s board of directors. Geno Germano has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Starr led the early efforts to launch Sage Therapeutics, served as CEO prior to the company’s initial public offering, and served as Chair of the Board since Sage went public in 2014. Mr. Starr co-founded Third Rock Ventures in 2007 and was a leader in the formation, development and business strategy of the firm’s portfolio companies as well as actively identifying and evaluating new investments.

“Kevin is a visionary leader who was a key architect of Sage’s brain health mission and a driver of the company’s current success. I am grateful to Kevin for his many years of leadership and dedication to Sage and inspired by his commitment to making an impact for countless patients and families impacted by brain health disorders,” said Barry Greene, CEO at Sage Therapeutics. “At the same time, I am thrilled to have Geno assume the role of Chair of the Board at a time of great momentum for Sage. Geno has decades of experience in bringing life changing treatments to market and his insight and expertise are very well-suited to help support our commercialization goals and advance a robust pipeline of clinical and early-stage programs.”

Mr. Germano is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer at Elucida Oncology and has served on Sage’s board of directors since 2016. He has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a consistent track record of improving operating performance and increasing shareholder value across numerous leadership roles in multiple therapeutic categories and global markets at Intrexon, Pfizer, Wyeth, and Johnson & Johnson.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a robust pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

