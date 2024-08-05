SAB BIO Announces Founding of Clinical Advisory Board to Guide the Development of SAB-142 for Type 1 Diabetes

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS) (the “Company” or “SAB”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform developing a human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced the founding of a clinical advisory board to provide expert insight and guidance to the Company in the clinical development of SAB-142, its leading therapeutic candidate.



The newly formed board is comprised of world-leading experts with deep clinical expertise and strategic insight into the development of T1D therapies. As the Company works to advance the frontiers of clinical and medical research in disease-modifying therapies for T1D, the clinical advisory board is expected to play a critical role in providing strategic direction, insights on clinical protocols and strategies, and development of research initiatives.

Samuel J. Reich, Chairman and CEO of SAB BIO, said of the board’s creation, “We are grateful for the collaboration and guidance of these global thought leaders in type 1 diabetes as we develop SAB-142, which could be a best-in-class human antibody treatment for safe and reliable life-long dosing that has the potential to delay clinical onset and progression of T1D. SAB-142 has the potential to rewrite the narrative of disease management for type 1 diabetes, and we look forward to the board’s contributions and support as we advance this candidate through clinical development.”

Founding Members of SAB BIO Clinical Advisory Board

Colin Mark Dayan, MA, MBBS, FRCP, PhD, Professor of Clinical Diabetes and Metabolism at Cardiff University School of Medicine

Michael Haller, MD, Professor and Chief Silverstein Family Eminent Scholar at University of Florida

Stephen Gitelman, MD, Professor Pediatrics at University of California, San Francisco

Thomas Kay, MBBS, PhD, Professor of Medicine at University of Melbourne

Chantal Mathieu, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven

Jay S. Skyler, MD, MACP, FRCP Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics, & Psychology, in the Division of Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism, Department of Medicine, at University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida

John Wentworth MBBS, FRACP, Professor of Medicine at Royal Melbourne Hospital



About SAB-142

SAB-142 is a human alternative to rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG). SAB-142’s mechanism of action is analogous to that of rabbit ATG, which has been clinically validated in multiple clinical trials for type 1 diabetes, demonstrating the ability to slow down disease progression in patients with new or recent onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes.

Two clinical trials have shown that a single, low dose of rabbit ATG has demonstrated the ability to modulate the body’s immune response to help slow beta cell destruction and preserve the ability of these cells to generate insulin, which the body needs to regulate blood sugar and carry out all human activities.

SAB-142, like rabbit ATG, directly targets multiple immune cells involved in destroying pancreatic beta cells. By stopping immune cells from attacking beta cells, this treatment has potential to preserve insulin-producing beta cells. However, most humans treated with rabbit ATG develop serum sickness and anti-drug antibodies from exposure to the single dose of rabbit-derived antibody. SAB-142 is a human antibody, intended to allow safe, consistent re-dosing for type 1 diabetes, a lifelong chronic disease, without the potential risk of inducing the major adverse immune reactions that can occur with administration of an animal ATG.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing human, multi-targeted, high-potency immunoglobulins (IgGs), without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead asset, SAB-142, targets T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™, the only transgenic animal with a human artificial chromosome, SAB’s DiversitAb™ drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, human IgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases without the need for convalescent plasma or human donors. For more information on SAB, visit: www.SAB.bio and follow SAB on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this current report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “to be,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including the development and efficacy of our T1D program and other discovery programs and the impact of the clinical advisory board on such programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry’s results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

