SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced that Dean Schorno, the company’s chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA Mr. Schorno will participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 5th.

Mr. Schorno H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, NY Mr. Schorno will participate in one-on-one meetings and present a company overview on Tuesday, September 10th at 11:30 a.m . ET.

To access the live webcast or archived recording of the H.C. Wainwright Conference presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel’s website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel

South San Francisco, California

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in. For more information on Rigel, the Company’s marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit

Contact for Investors & Media:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650.624.1232

ir@rigel.com

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-to-participate-in-upcoming-september-investor-conferences-302233721.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.