Press Releases

Rigel Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)-July 12, 2024

July 12, 2024 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rigel”) (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to Rigel’s Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel’s Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees’ entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 79,890 stock options to eleven non-executive employees vesting over four years with a one-year cliff.

Rigel is providing this information in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the company’s marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

California
