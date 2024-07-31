SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Rezolute to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

July 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel, transformative therapies for serious rare diseases, today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Rezolute, will participate in a fireside chat during the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their BTIG representative.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, RZ358, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (cHI) and tumor hyperinsulinism (tHI).

Contacts:

Rezolute, Inc.
Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@lhai.com
212-201-6614

