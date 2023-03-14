Replicate Bioscience Shares New Preclinical srRNA Data at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

Replicate Bioscience, a company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for use in infectious disease, oncology, autoimmune disease, and more, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.
Poster presentations provide data on Replicate’s lead immuno-oncology candidate, RBI-1000, in targeting acquired resistance mutations and on another proof-of-concept study demonstrating the potential of Replicate’s novel srRNA technology for protein drug replacement
SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, Inc. a company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for use in infectious disease, oncology, autoimmune disease, and more, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida. Both abstracts are available at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/.
“We look forward to sharing preclinical results with the AACR community demonstrating the potential of our srRNA technology platform and lead oncology program to substantially improve tumor control in estrogen receptor expressing breast cancers,” said Zelanna Goldberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Replicate and poster presenter. “These findings add to the growing body of evidence further supporting our next-generation srRNA technology for the control of treatment-resistant cancer, an approach that we anticipate will translate to address other tumors where acquired resistance mutations are a therapeutic challenge.”
Details for the poster presentations are as follows:
Monday April 17
Wednesday April 19
About Replicate Bioscience
