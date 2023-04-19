Replicate Bioscience Presents Preclinical srRNA Data at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

Replicate Bioscience shared new preclinical data underscoring the strength of Replicate’s srRNA platform and its potential for oncology applications at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023.
|
Preclinical studies provide proof-of-concept for Replicate’s novel srRNA platform and programs
RBI-1000, Replicate’s precision immuno-oncology program in development as an off-the-shelf treatment, induced robust immunity to multiple acquired resistance mutations and significantly inhibited tumor growth
RBI-2000, the first of Replicate’s srRNAs to encode multiple biotherapeutic proteins on a single vector backbone, further demonstrated the versatility of Replicate’s novel vectors, with improved cargo capacity and durability for applications such as the expression of cytokines, other biologics, protein replacement, or secreted proteins
SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, Inc., a company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for use in infectious disease, oncology, autoimmune disease, and more, shared new preclinical data underscoring the strength of Replicate’s srRNA platform and its potential for oncology applications at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023.
“Taken together, the results of these studies demonstrate the activity, versatility, and durability of Replicate’s srRNA vectors and their potential for treating cancer,” said Zelanna Goldberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Replicate, and poster presenter. “Our srRNAs are designed to produce higher bioactivity at low doses compared to linear mRNA therapeutics. These unique characteristics enable flexible co-administration with existing therapies and better tolerability. We are pleased to share these promising results with the oncology community and look forward to advancing our programs towards clinical trials.”
The poster presented today by Dr. Goldberg, titled “A self-replicating RNA precision medicine approach to overcoming resistance to endocrine therapy in ER+ breast cancer,” underscores the therapeutic potential of Replicate’s lead immuno-oncology candidate, RBI-1000, to address acquired resistance mutations, a major factor behind the clinical failure of existing endocrine therapy.
“This study contributes to our growing body of preclinical data indicating that when coupled with a standard of care therapy, RBI-1000 forces tumors into a lose-lose situation and ultimately, destruction,” said Parinaz Aliahmad, Ph.D., head of Research and Development at Replicate. “Our team is proud to pave the way in unlocking broader applications for RNA to realize therapeutic breakthroughs for large and diverse patient populations.”
The second poster, titled “A self-replicating RNA precision medicine approach to therapeutic protein delivery of narrow therapeutic index biomolecules,” was presented on April 17 by Dr. Goldberg. The study is the first demonstration of Replicate’s srRNAs to encode multiple biotherapeutic molecules in a single vector backbone for better bioactivity at lower doses than linear mRNA approaches. Multiple encoded proteins also allow for durable tumor immunotherapy, and applications such as the expression of cytokines, other biologics, protein replacement, or secreted proteins.
About Replicate Bioscience
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/replicate-bioscience-presents-preclinical-srrna-data-at-the-american-association-for-cancer-research-annual-meeting-2023-301801229.html
SOURCE Replicate Bioscience