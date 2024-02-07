Remix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Remix Therapeutics today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.
WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address underlying drivers of disease, today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences:
The Remix management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Remix team, please contact your Oppenheimer, Evercore ISI or TD Cowen representative.
