Remix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 7, 2024 | 
Remix Therapeutics today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

  • Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 14, 2024
  • Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference on February 28, 2024
  • TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5, 2024

The Remix management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Remix team, please contact your Oppenheimer, Evercore ISI or TD Cowen representative.

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster™ technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix’s innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

