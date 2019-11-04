Recipharm divests bioanalysis business to Center for Translational Research AB further strengthening existing partnership with CTC Clinical Trial Consultants AB

Recipharm, the contract development and manufacturing organisation, and CTC Clinical Trial Consultants have strengthened their partnership with the divestment of Recipharm’s GLP bioanalysis business to the Center for Translational Research AB (CTR) group. CTR is the Uppsala based parent company of CTC Clinical Trial Consultants.

Recipharm and CTC Clinical Trial Consultants partnered in 2017 to form Recipharm Pathway to Clinic®, an integrated service that offers a clear, streamlined pathway to first-in-human milestones. As part of the solution, Recipharm performs formulation development and GMP clinical supply manufacture, whilst CTC Clinical Trial Consultants is responsible for early phase clinical trials (Phase 0–IIa).

The GLP bioanalysis laboratory will now continue its assignments as a newly formed company, Lablytica Life Science AB, 100% owned by CTR.

The analytical activities will continue without interruption with the same staff, in the same facilities, using the same instrumentation and most importantly, the same validated analytical methods. David Pekar, Head of Bioanalysis, will continue to lead the team.

Maria Lundberg, VP Global Analytical Development at Recipharm says: “We are pleased to announce this divestment which allows us to focus on delivering a comprehensive offering from medicinal chemistry through to commercial API manufacturing. This step also further improves the Recipharm Pathway to Clinic® offering, where Recipharm continues to facilitate clinical trials by developing and supplying the clinical trial material. The GLP laboratory will now operate within the same group as CTC Clinical Trial Consultants which is a far more logical approach and will result in the even more efficient conduct of clinical trials ultimately improving the result for our customers.”

Bengt Dahlström, Chairman of the Board at CTR comments: “Through the formation of Lablytica as a sister company to CTC Clinical Trial Consultants we believe we will be able to offer a more integrated approach and develop the services for our customers using the talented staff and facilities in the GLP bioanalysis business. The partnership with Recipharm provides a complete solution for first-in-human projects.”

About Recipharm

Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry employing around 6,000 employees. Recipharm offers manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, production of clinical trial material and APIs, and pharmaceutical product development. Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products to customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. Recipharm’s turnover is approximately SEK 6.4 billion and the company operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Recipharm B-share (RECI B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About CTC

CTC Clinical Trial Consultants is a full-service CRO with focus on early phase clinical trials. Our mission is to facilitate clinical and translational research by providing our customers with cost-effective advice, conduct and reporting of clinical trials. We perform in-house clinical conduct at our first-in-human (FIH) and Phase I-IV clinical research units in Uppsala and Linköping. Our Clinical Research Units department work in close collaboration with our Clinical Operations, Biometrics and Pharmacovigilance departments to provide a true full-service option, all supported by independent quality assurance management.

About CTR

Center for Translational Research (CTR) is a holding company that owns companies engaged in drug development. The companies are contract research organisations supporting the pharmaceutical industry, among others. CTR is growing with the ambition to continue to create a group of qualified companies within the development of both pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Today, the CTR companies include CTC Clinical Trial Consultants, BioMetrics and RegSmart Life Science.

