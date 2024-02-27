SUBSCRIBE
Rapid Micro Biosystems to Participate in Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences

February 27, 2024 | 
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences.

  • TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference
    Question-and-answer session with the host analyst on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts.
  • KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum (Virtual)
    Question-and-answer session with the host analyst on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts for both events will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems investor relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/ and can be accessed here. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.


Investor Contact: Michael Beaulieu, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications mbeaulieu@rapidmicrobio.com Media Contact: media@rapidmicrobio.com

