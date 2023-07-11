Rallybio Announces Acceptance of Abstract for RLYB116 at the 29th International Complement Workshop (ICW)

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB) today announced that an abstract reporting results from the Phase 1 first-in-human single ascending dose clinical study of RLYB116 has been accepted for presentation as a poster at the 29th International Complement Workshop (ICW), which will take place in Newcastle, UK from August 31 - September 5. RLYB116 is a novel, potentially long-acting subcutaneously injected inhibitor of C5 in development for the treatment of patients with complement-mediated diseases.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 1 clinical data for single-dose subcutaneous injection of RLYB116, a C5 blocking Affibody ® molecule linked to an Albumod ® albumin binding domain

Phase 1 clinical data for single-dose subcutaneous injection of RLYB116, a C5 blocking Affibody molecule linked to an Albumod albumin binding domain Presenting Author: Eric Watsky, M.D., Rallybio

Eric Watsky, M.D., Rallybio Abstract Number: 36

36 Poster Session Date and Time: September 3, 2023, from 14:30 - 16:30 (2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET)

Additional information about the ICW 2023 Congress is available at: https://icw2023newcastle.co.uk/.

About Rallybio

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a broad pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical need in areas of maternal fetal health, complement dysregulation, hematology, and metabolic disorders. The Company has two clinical stage programs: RLYB212, an anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) and RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5), with the potential to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation, as well as additional programs in preclinical development.

Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on currently available information. All statements, other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning results from the Phase 1 first-in-human single ascending dose clinical study of RLYB116, and statements concerning the expected progress, results and plans for RLYB116. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions and are based largely on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect Rallybio’s business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully initiate and conduct our planned clinical studies, and complete such clinical studies and obtain results on our expected timelines, or at all, whether our cash resources will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and whether we will be successful raising additional capital, our ability to enter into strategic partnerships or other arrangements, competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and those risks and uncertainties described in Rallybio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Rallybio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710905244/en/