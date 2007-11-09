QIAGEN Reports Positive Trial for FastHPV Test in China

November 8, 2007 -- Qiagen (NSDQ: QGEN), the Dutch diagnostic testing company, announced that its FastHPV Test, an affordable test for HPV designed for use in low-resource areas of the world, passed a clinical trial conducted in China. The trial enrolled 2,500 women, aged 30 to 54, most of whom live in rural areas of China. Once finalized, the results from the test will be used to support a request for market approval of the FastHPV test. The request will initially be submitted in China and India in 2008. More details...