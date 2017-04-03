QIAGEN N.V.'s GeneReader NGS System Gains Further Validation In Oncology Research Applications With New Independent Performance Review Data

HILDEN, Germany, April 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Studies presented at AMP Global conference in Berlin reaffirm powerful analytical performance and ease of use for the world’s first complete Sample to Insight NGS solution

QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced further validation of the GeneReader NGS System with the publication of five new independent studies that reaffirm the analytical performance and ease in using the world’s first complete Sample to Insight solution that makes the benefits of next-generation sequencing (NGS) accessible to any laboratory.

The studies*, which are being presented this week at the Global Congress on Molecular Pathology (AMP Global 2017) in Berlin, demonstrated the performance of the GeneReader System in oncology research applications to generate insights from cancer tumor samples collected from both FFPE (formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded) and non-invasive liquid biopsies. The studies also reviewed implementation of the complex NGS technology, and that the GeneReader NGS System was identified as a feasible solution that can be replicated by laboratories with limited resources. (The current version of the GeneReader NGS System is for Research Use Only.)

AMP Berlin information (April 3-5, 2017)

QIAGEN will demonstrate Sample to Insight solutions - including the GeneReader NGS System - at Booth 26a at the Global Congress on Molecular Pathology (AMP Global 2017) from April 3-5, 2017, in Berlin. An industrial workshop, ‘GeneReader: A complete NGS System for Your Lab, Live in 30 Days’, will be held from 15:15-16:15 local time on April 5 in Room 1. For more details on QIAGEN’s presence at AMP Global, visit http://oncologysolutions.qiagen.com/2017/03/03/qiagen-at-amp-global-2017/ .

