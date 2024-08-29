QIAGEN expands QIAstat-Dx into precision medicine through partnership for companion diagnostics in chronic diseases

New agreement expands collaboration with AstraZeneca beyond oncology, including complex chronic diseases // QIAGEN’s syndromic testing platform QIAstat-Dx enables specialty care providers to make fast decisions about patients’ eligibility for investigational precision medicines

Venlo, the Netherlands, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the expansion of its Master Collaboration Agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics (CDx) for AstraZeneca’s future therapies being developed to address chronic diseases.

Under the agreement, QIAGEN will develop and validate a genotyping assay using QIAGEN’s syndromic testing platform QIAstat-Dx. The test will enable specialty care providers to potentially perform genotyping whilst patients are undergoing routine clinical examination, thus enabling fast decision making for potential suitability for AstraZeneca’s genomically targeted medicines.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with AstraZeneca into new disease areas using our QIAstat‑Dx system and to develop together the first companion diagnostic for chronic diseases based on this platform”, said Fernando Beils, Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. “The development of the QIAstat-Dx genotyping assay with AstraZeneca showcases QIAGEN’s expertise in companion diagnostic development and commercialization, utilizing the most suitable molecular testing platform to meet the unique clinical and commercial needs of patient testing.”

The QIAstat-Dx system, designed for laboratory use, employs cost-efficient, single-use cartridges with built-in sample processing and on-board reagents. Utilizing multiplex real-time PCR, it detects and differentiates between multiple biomarkers, with results in about an hour. QIAstat-Dx also provides easy‑to‑view cycle threshold (Ct) values and amplification curves, offering additional insights not available with end-point PCR or other techniques. At the end of 2023, over 4,000 cumulative instrument placements had been made.

QIAGEN is a pioneer in precision medicine and the leader in collaborating with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop companion diagnostics. These can detect genetic abnormalities to provide insights that guide clinical decision-making about treatments. From polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) to next-generation sequencing (NGS), QIAGEN offers an unmatched breadth of technologies, which means it can tailor products to partners’ needs.

QIAGEN has master collaboration agreements to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics with more than 30 global companies – a deep pipeline that will advance precision medicine, which tailors a patient’s treatment to the genetic profile identified by companion diagnostics testing. Furthermore, QIAGEN has a series of collaborations with Neuron23 and Helix to develop companion diagnostics in disease areas outside oncology.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2024, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN’s products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN’s products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers’ funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN’s products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors’ products; market acceptance of QIAGEN’s new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

CONTACT: John Gilardi QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11711 ir@qiagen.com Domenica Martorana QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11244 ir@qiagen.com Thomas Theuringer QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11826 pr@qiagen.com Lisa Specht QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 14181 pr@qiagen.com