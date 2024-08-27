SUBSCRIBE
Psyence Biomed to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 9th-11th, 2024

August 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence Biomed” or the “Company”), a developer of nature-derived psilocybin-based therapeutics, today announced that it will present virtually and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City from September 9th-11th, 2024 in New York.

Psyence Biomed’s corporate presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, September 9th at 7:00 am (ET) via the conference platform.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to Psyence Biomed directly via email: ir@psyencebiomed.com.

About Psyence Biomedical

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is the world’s first life science biotechnology company focused on the development of botanical (nature-derived, or non-synthetic) psilocybin-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. The name “Psyence” combines the words “psychedelics” and “science” to affirm Psyence Biomed’s commitment to an evidence-based approach to innovation as it works to develop safe and effective, nature-derived psychedelic therapeutics to treat a broad range of mental health disorders. Psyence is initially focused on mental health disorders in the context of Palliative Care.

Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Email: ir@psyencebiomed.com
Media Inquiries: media@psyencebiomed.com
General Information: info@psyencebiomed.com
Phone: +1 416-477-1708

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

Events New York
