ZYUS Life Sciences Strengthens Clinical Leadership with Appointment of Chief Medical Officer to Support Phase 2 Oncology Pain Trial

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BiotechLeadership--ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the “Company”) (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, today announced the appointment of Dr. Julie Stakiw, MD, FRCPC, to the Company’s leadership team as Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”), effective July 14, 2025.

Dr. Stakiw is a prominent hematologist-oncologist with over two decades of clinical and academic experience based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, specializing in blood cancers and stem cell transplantation. As CMO, Dr. Stakiw will provide clinical leadership and oversee the scientific integrity of ZYUS’ clinical development program. Her appointment marks a significant step as the Company advances its lead drug product candidate, Trichomylin® softgel capsules, through its pivotal Phase 2 UTOPIA (Unique Treatment of Oncology Pain in Advanced Cancer) trial.

“Dr. Stakiw brings a wealth of clinical expertise and firsthand patient experience in oncology care, which is instrumental as we advance our Phase 2 UTOPIA trial,” said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. “Her strong understanding of research and treatment development will be invaluable in addressing the critical need for effective, non-opioid cancer pain therapies and supporting our commitment to improving patient outcomes.”

“I’m pleased to take on the role of Chief Medical Officer at ZYUS,” said Dr. Julie Stakiw. “ZYUS’ commitment to developing innovative, non-opioid alternatives for cancer pain aligns with my passion for improving patient care. I look forward to contributing my clinical and research experience to support the advancement of the Phase 2 UTOPIA trial and help bring meaningful new options to patients facing cancer pain.”

Dr. Stakiw completed her medical degree and internal medicine residency at the University of Saskatchewan, followed by specialized training in hematology at Queen’s University and a clinical fellowship in lymphoma and stem cell transplantation at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. She has held several key leadership positions including Provincial Leader of Hematology, Medical Director of Saskatchewan’s Blood and Marrow Transplant Program, and Medical Director of the Saskatoon Cancer Clinic. Dr. Stakiw also previously served as Director of Clinical Trials at a regional cancer centre in Ontario and as Director of Patient Research and Innovation for the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. Known for her patient-centered approach and expertise in managing complex hematologic conditions such as multiple myeloma and leukemia, Dr. Stakiw continues to serve as a Clinical Professor in Hematological Oncology at the University of Saskatchewan while maintaining an active clinical practice. Her extensive clinical and leadership experience will be instrumental in advancing ZYUS’ clinical development program.

Dr. Stakiw succeeds Dr. Lionel Marks de Chabris, who is stepping down as CMO and will continue to provide strategic guidance as Chair of the Clinical Research Advisory Committee. The Company is grateful for Dr. Marks de Chabris’s ongoing leadership and commitment to advancing ZYUS’ mission.

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS’ unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients’ lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

