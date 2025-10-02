ZYUS Life Sciences Announces Activation of Two Additional Clinical Sites in Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 Cancer Pain Trial

Expansion to three active C anadian sites marks a key milestone in advancing Trichomylin® softgel capsules into later-stage trials

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, today announced the activation of two additional clinical sites in its Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 (Unique Treatment of Oncology Pain in Advanced Cancer) trial. The addition of CancerCare Manitoba ("CCMB") and The Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre ("The Institute"), along with the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal ("CHUM"), expands the Phase 2a UPOPIA-1 trial to three active clinical sites across Canada.

UTOPIA-1 is a single-arm, proof-of-concept study designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary analgesic efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules in patients with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain. With three active sites, the trial is positioned to broaden diversity of trial participants and accelerate patient enrollment in the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial evaluating Trichomylin® softgel capsules.

"Expanding the UTOPIA-1 trial to three clinical sites marks a meaningful step forward in our mission to deliver safer, scientifically validated alternatives that have the potential to improve patient outcomes," said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS Life Sciences. "The activation of these two additional clinical sites strengthens our clinical development program and advances our path toward generating preliminary efficacy and safety data needed to progress Trichomylin® softgel capsules into later-stage trials."

For more information about the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06533657.

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

