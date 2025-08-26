ZYUS Life Sciences Activates First Clinical Site and Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 Cancer Pain Trial

Phase 2a trial designed to investigate the safety and preliminary analgesic efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, today announced the activation of the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal ("CHUM") as first clinical site in its Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 (Unique Treatment of Oncology Pain in Advanced Cancer) clinical trial.

UTOPIA-1 is a single-arm, proof-of-concept study designed to investigate the safety and preliminary analgesic efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules in patients with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain.

CHUM has enrolled the first patient and continues to actively recruit additional patients. This milestone marks an important step forward in advancing ZYUS' clinical development program and underscores its commitment to delivering a novel, non-opioid based pharmaceutical pain management solution to ultimately address areas of significant unmet medical need.

"Activating our first site and enrolling the first patient represents a significant step forward in advancing UTOPIA-1," said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS Life Sciences. "Trichomylin® softgel capsules are designed to bridge the treatment gap between conventional therapies such as opioids and NSAIDs, offering a differentiated, evidence-based pharmaceutical approach for cancer pain. With trial initiation underway, we are focused on generating meaningful clinical data to evaluate a promising new therapy that has the potential to improve patient outcomes and contribute to long-term value for shareholders."

For more information about the Phase 2a trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06533657.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that serve as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, the timing of activation of additional clinical trial sites, enrollment of patients in UTOPIA-1, the Company's ability to demonstrate safety and efficacy of its drug candidate and bring to market innovative therapies for pain management, commercialization of innovative therapies for pain management, and the Company's beliefs regarding potential shareholder value. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and to introduce products that serve as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, the timing of activation of additional clinical trial sites, enrollment of patients in UTOPIA-1, the Company's ability to demonstrate safety and efficacy of its drug candidate and bring to market innovative therapies for pain management, commercialization of innovative therapies for pain management, and the Company's beliefs regarding potential shareholder value are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

