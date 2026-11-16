Zymeworks Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Zymeworks intends to commence the Share Repurchase Program with $140.0 million in share repurchases expected through 2028, with flexibility to adjust the pace of repurchases based on market opportunities, cash flow, and expected contribution to Total Shareholder Return (TSR)

Zymeworks intends to balance capital allocation for 2027 thoughtfully across disciplined R&D pipeline development, selective M&A transactions and opportunistic share repurchases to grow underlying enterprise value while returning capital to shareholders through reducing share count over time

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets while developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a second 2026 share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $200.0 million of its outstanding common stock, par value $0.00001 per share.

Zymeworks completed its initial 2026 share repurchase program under which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $125.0 million of its outstanding common stock. As of November 11, 2026, the Company had approximately 68.7 million outstanding common shares.

Zymeworks intends to commence the second 2026 Share Repurchase Program before the end of 2026, which authorizes up to $200.0 million in repurchases through 2028, demonstrating the Company’s continued commitment to returning capital to stockholders. The Company currently expects to spend approximately $140.0 million through 2028 under the program, while retaining the ability to adjust the pace of repurchases as it sees fit. The authorization provides flexibility to adapt to market conditions and opportunities to reduce share count with attractive potential contributions to long-term TSR.

“As we look ahead, our focus remains on allocating capital thoughtfully to support long-term growth and shareholder value,” said Kristin Stafford, CPA, Chief Financial Officer of Zymeworks. “Our priorities include disciplined pipeline development, selective M&A and opportunistic share repurchases, with $140.0 million in repurchases expected through 2028. Maintaining flexibility around the pace of repurchases allows us to respond to market conditions and cash flow while prioritizing opportunities to create lasting value for shareholders.”

The Share Repurchase Program will be funded through the Company’s existing balance sheet, and expected near-term cash flows of $55 million in upfront fees from the closing of the Roche collaboration expected before the end of 2026, pending HSR clearance, and the potential $100 million TRELEGY ELLIPTA® milestone payment expected in the first quarter of 2027, subject to achievement of the applicable 2026 sales threshold. The shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions, or other means in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act. The timing, number of shares repurchased, and prices paid for the shares under this program will depend on general business and market conditions as well as corporate and regulatory limitations, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The second 2026 share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of common stock.

About Zymeworks Inc.



Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company building a diversified portfolio of healthcare assets designed to generate durable cash flows while advancing innovative medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. The Company’s asset and royalty aggregation strategy combines a growing portfolio of commercial and near-commercial assets, including YUPELRI® (revefenacin), with a differentiated internal research and development engine. Zymeworks’ portfolio also includes Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii), a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody discovered and developed by Zymeworks and commercialized through global partnerships with Jazz Pharmaceuticals and BeOne Medicines, and pasritamig, a clinical-stage multispecific antibody developed by Johnson & Johnson using Zymeworks’ proprietary antibody engineering technologies.

Zymeworks is advancing a diverse pipeline of novel biotherapeutics, leveraging its proprietary Azymetric™ platform and expertise in antibody-drug conjugates, multispecific antibodies and other next-generation antibody technologies. These capabilities, together with Zymeworks’ integrated drug development expertise, enable the Company to develop differentiated therapeutics and create value through both internal innovation and strategic partnerships.

For more information about Zymeworks, its portfolio and pipeline, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” or information within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Zymeworks’ ability to execute the share repurchase program, in whole or in part; HSR clearance and the closing of the agreement with Roche; achievement of the applicable 2026 sales threshold for TRELEGY ELLIPTA®; Zymeworks’ flexibility to invest in its R&D pipeline and pursue strategic opportunities while returning capital to stockholders; expected benefits to stockholders of share repurchases; Zymeworks’ expectations regarding implementation of its long-term strategy to maximize value creation; Zymeworks’ and its partners’ clinical development of product candidates; potential safety profile and therapeutic effects of product candidates; the commercial potential of technology platforms and product candidates; the anticipated benefits of its collaboration agreements; and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as “plan”, “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “will”, “on track”, “progress”, “preserve”, “intend”, “could”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Zymeworks’ current expectations and various assumptions. Zymeworks believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Zymeworks may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: any of Zymeworks’ or its partners’ product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; Zymeworks may not be able to successfully execute the share repurchase program; the anticipated benefits of the share repurchase program may not be realized; Zymeworks may not achieve milestones or receive additional payments or royalties under its collaborations; regulatory agencies may impose additional requirements or delay the initiation of clinical trials; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; market conditions, including the impact of tariffs; potential negative impacts of FDA regulatory delays and uncertainty around recent policy developments, changes in the leadership of federal agencies such as the FDA, staff layoffs, budget cuts to agency programs and research, and changes in drug pricing controls; the impact of pandemics and other health crises on Zymeworks’ business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including impact on its clinical trial sites, collaborators, and contractors who act for or on Zymeworks’ behalf; zanidatamab may not be successfully commercialized; Zymeworks’ business strategy related to anticipated and potential future milestones and royalty streams and existing and potential new partnerships may not be successfully implemented; Zymeworks’ evolution of its business strategy may not deliver meaningful stockholder returns; Zymeworks may be unsuccessful in actively managing and/or aggregating revenue-generating assets alongside its active R&D operations; ongoing and future clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Zymeworks’ or its collaborators’ product candidates; data providing early validation of our antibody drug conjugate platform and next generation pipeline programs may not be replicated in future studies; Zymeworks’ assumptions and estimates regarding its financial condition, future financial performance and estimated cash runway may be incorrect; inability to maintain or enter into new partnerships or strategic collaborations; the inability of Zymeworks to identify and consummate a strategic acquisition; and the factors described under “Risk Factors” in Zymeworks’ quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca).

Although Zymeworks believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as may be required by law, Zymeworks undertakes no obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar

Vice President, Investor Relations

(604) 678-1388

ir@zymeworks.com

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(604) 678-1388

media@zymeworks.com