Zymewire Releases Midyear 2025 Biopharma Report, Enriched with Executive Commentary from Q2 Earning Calls

TORONTO, Canada — Zymewire, the leading sales intelligence management system for service providers in the life sciences industry, today released its midyear 2025 Biopharma Recap Report. For the first time, the report is enhanced with qualitative insights from hundreds of executive earnings calls, offering a deeper look into global biopharma funding, clinical trial activity, and biotech company formation.

In the first half of 2025, biopharma companies collectively raised approximately $44.56 billion in operating capital. The report reveals a dynamic and shifting landscape, both in investment and clinical trial activity.

Regionally, H1 2025 funding trends showed significant divergence:

● North American biopharma companies raised $27.86 billion.

● European funding saw a strong rebound in Q2, totaling $10.66 billion for the half-year.

● APAC funding cooled significantly in Q2, ending the half-year at $6.04 billion.

“The first half of the year tells a story of a resilient industry navigating a complex external environment. For the first time, we’re able to layer executive commentary on top of our quantitative data, revealing not just what is happening with funding and clinical trials, but why,” said Pete Bastedo, CEO of Zymewire. “From navigating new trade tariffs to managing intricate FDA discussions, these firsthand insights provide an unprecedented level of clarity. This report distills this complex activity to help service providers have more informed, strategic conversations and stay ahead of the curve.”

New Biotech Creation Rebounds in Q2

The Midyear 2025 Biopharma Recap Report by Zymewire identified 159 newly formed biotech companies. After a slight dip in Q1 (64 new companies), Q2 saw a promising surge with 95 new biotechs identified, a significant increase over the 59 identified in Q2 2024. This rebound is particularly noteworthy given the challenging funding environment for early-stage companies, including a freeze on certain U.S. government grants.

Bastedo added, “The sharp increase in new biotech creation in the second quarter, despite funding headwinds, signals that innovation continues to push forward. This vibrant landscape of emerging companies presents a prime opportunity for proactive service providers to build early, strategic relationships.”

Zymewire’s Midyear 2025 Biopharma Recap Report offers actionable intelligence for service providers, with new data and insights on the following:

● Executive Commentary Analysis on tariffs, macroeconomic headwinds, and other strategic priorities.

● Global biopharma funding regionally and quarterly.

● Cumulative funding by company size, therapeutic area, and clinical phase.

● Upcoming study plans by phase and region, and for ATMPs.

● Global study initiations and closeouts by phase and region.

● Newly launched biotechs with a quarterly year-over-year comparison.

The full report is available now.

About Zymewire

Zymewire is the leading sales intelligence management system built exclusively for service providers in the life sciences industry. Designed to simplify prospecting and accelerate revenue growth, Zymewire combines AI-powered, human-curated insights on thousands of global biopharma companies with a suite of tools to help organizations manage the flow of external insights into their organizations. From identifying emerging biotech opportunities through unique data sources to tracking clinical trial activity, Zymewire empowers commercial teams with accurate, up-to-date insights to fuel smarter outreach and build more meaningful relationships with global biotech customers. Headquartered in Toronto, Zymewire supports hundreds of clients in Europe, North America, and APAC in their mission to connect with the right opportunities, faster.

