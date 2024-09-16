Zydus announces exclusive licensing and supply agreement for two Gadolinium based Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) injectable, contrast agents in the US

AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., a global innovation driven healthcare company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit Pharmaceuticals (Viwit), an innovation driven biopharmaceutical and healthcare company, for gadobutrol injection (generic version of GADAVISTTM) and gadoterate meglumine injection (generic version of DOTAREM®) for the US market.

As per the terms of the agreement, Viwit will be responsible for ANDA submission, manufacturing and supplying the generic versions of GADAVISTTM and DOTAREM®, following the receipt of requisite regulatory approval. Zydus will exclusively market, distribute, and sell these products in the US market. Both the products are Gadolinium based Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) contrast agents and will be the first set of contrast agent products in Zydus’ injectable portfolio for the US market.

The total addressable market opportunity for gadobutrol injection is estimated at US$ 120 million, and for gadoterate meglumine injection at US$ 117 million in the US market (as per IQVIA MAT Jul - 2024).

About Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group has a significant presence in cancer related therapies and offers a wide range of solutions with cytotoxic, supportive & targeted drugs. The group employs over 27,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R & D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. For more details visit www.zyduslife.com

About Viwit Pharmaceuticals

Viwit is an innovation driven biopharmaceutical and healthcare company with integrated research and development, production and marketing systems. Viwit is committed to building a platform for pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization, and establishing an ecosystem that serves the healthcare needs of the general public. Viwit started as Boranes producing company and has evolved into a healthcare company offering API and Drug Product development and manufacturing as well as CDMO services. Viwit has three integrated product R&D centers, three cGMP US FDA inspected production facilities. By continuously improving the level, depth and scope of innovation, Viwit makes every effort to provide people with better health products and services, and to fulfil Viwit vision of “Innovation for a Better Life”. For more details visit www.viwit.com.

