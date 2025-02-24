SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zura Bio to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZURA #TeamZura--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura Bio”), a clinical stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. ET, and will host investor meetings in Miami, FL.


A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available on the News & Events page in the Investors & Media section of the Zura Bio website. The presentation will be archived on the website for at least 30 days following the event.

ABOUT ZURA BIO

Zura Bio is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Currently, Zura Bio is developing three assets which have completed Phase 1/1b studies. The company is developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for tibulizumab (ZB-106), crebankitug (ZB-168), and torudokimab (ZB-880), with a goal of demonstrating their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including systemic sclerosis and other indications with unmet needs.

Contacts

Megan K. Weinshank
Head of Corporate Affairs
ir@zurabio.com

Nevada Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac