Zura Bio to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZURA #TeamZura--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura Bio”), a clinical stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. ET, and will host investor meetings in Miami, FL.





A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available on the News & Events page in the Investors & Media section of the Zura Bio website. The presentation will be archived on the website for at least 30 days following the event.

ABOUT ZURA BIO

Zura Bio is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Currently, Zura Bio is developing three assets which have completed Phase 1/1b studies. The company is developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for tibulizumab (ZB-106), crebankitug (ZB-168), and torudokimab (ZB-880), with a goal of demonstrating their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including systemic sclerosis and other indications with unmet needs.

