SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zura Bio to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZURA #TeamZura--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel and differentiated medicines to meaningfully improve the lives of patients with serious and debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

  • Location: Miami, FL
  • Fireside chat: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Investor meetings: Management will meet with investors

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

  • Location: Miami, FL
  • Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
  • Investor meetings: Management will meet with investors

A live webcast of the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website under News & Events. A replay will be accessible for at least 30 days following the event.

ABOUT ZURA

Zura is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with unmet need. The Company’s pipeline includes product candidates designed to target key mechanisms of immune system imbalance, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience for patients.

Zura’s lead product candidate, tibulizumab (ZB-106), is being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical studies in adults: TibuSHIELD, a study in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and TibuSURE, a study in systemic sclerosis (SSc). Additional product candidates crebankitug (ZB-168) and torudokimab (ZB-880) have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are being evaluated for their potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.zurabio.com.


Contacts

Megan K. Weinshank
Head of Corporate Affairs
ir@zurabio.com

Nevada Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie