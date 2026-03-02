Zura Bio to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZURA #TeamZura--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel and differentiated medicines to meaningfully improve the lives of patients with serious and debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Fireside chat: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. ET Investor meetings: Management will meet with investors

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Investor meetings: Management will meet with investors

A live webcast of the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website under News & Events. A replay will be accessible for at least 30 days following the event.

ABOUT ZURA

Zura is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with unmet need. The Company’s pipeline includes product candidates designed to target key mechanisms of immune system imbalance, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience for patients.

Zura’s lead product candidate, tibulizumab (ZB-106), is being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical studies in adults: TibuSHIELD, a study in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and TibuSURE, a study in systemic sclerosis (SSc). Additional product candidates crebankitug (ZB-168) and torudokimab (ZB-880) have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are being evaluated for their potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.zurabio.com.

