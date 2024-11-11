Zomedica to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference November 14, 2024

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference, taking place on November 13-14, 2024.

The presentation will begin at 11:30 ET on November 14, 2024 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bYqPwu5jRaODxkG5UNkqNg

Zomedica will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Thursday, November 14, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

The webcast will also be archived and available for replay at https://investors.zomedica.com/.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet ® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi ® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA ® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW ® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian ® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $78 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

