Zomedica Announces “Fourth Friday at Four” Webinar on January 23rd Focused on Digital Innovation & Technology-Driven Growth

January session to highlight Zomedica's expanding digital capabilities and long-term innovation strategy

Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative diagnostic and therapeutic devices for equine and companion animals, today announced the next installment of its "Fourth Friday at Four" investor webinar series, scheduled for Friday, January 23, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The January program, titled "Digital Advantage: Powering Scalable Growth Through Innovation," will provide investors with an in-depth look at how Zomedica is building digital experiences and deploying digital technology to create product innovation to drive sustainable revenue expansion, operating leverage, and long-term shareholder value. The discussion will highlight the Company's evolving digital ecosystem, technology-enabled product pipeline, and strategic initiatives designed to strengthen Zomedica's competitive position across veterinary diagnostics and therapeutics.

"Zomedica's digital strategy is not about isolated technology initiatives - it is about building connected, intelligent platforms that drive better clinical outcomes, accelerate product adoption, and create scalable, repeatable growth," said Evan St. Peter, Vice President of Innovation Technology at Zomedica. "As we continue to invest in innovation across diagnostics, therapeutics, and data-driven solutions, we are creating a foundation for long-term value creation for both customers and shareholders."

Investors and interested stakeholders can register here: https://sholink.to/January2026

Webinar Details

Title: Fourth Friday at Four - Digital Advantage: Powering Scalable Growth Through Innovation

Date/Time: Friday, January 23, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Format: Prepared remarks followed by Question & Answer session

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal health company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, the VetGuardian® Zero Touch™ monitoring system, and VETIGEL® hemostatic gel, a revolutionary hemostatic agent that rapidly stops bleeding, all designed to empower veterinarians to deliver top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $54.4 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as it works to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

