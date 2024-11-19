SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zoetis to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts at 11:30 a.m. ET.


Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the session by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts:
Steve Frank
1-973-822-7141 (o)
steve.frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

