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Press Releases

Zoetis to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Saccaro, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 1:50 p.m. ET.



Interested parties can access the live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting https://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis
Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR


Contacts

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts:
Steve Frank
1-973-822-7141 (o)
steve.frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

New Jersey Events Healthcare
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