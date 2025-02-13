Zoetis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Reports Revenue of $2.3 Billion, Growing 5%, and Net Income of $581 Million, or $1.29 per Diluted Share, Increasing 11% and 13%, Respectively, on a Reported Basis for Fourth Quarter 2024 Delivers 6% Operational Growth in Revenue and 9% Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income for Fourth Quarter 2024 Delivers 9% Organic Operational Growth in Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2024 After Accounting for the Divestiture of the Medicated Feed Additive Product Portfolio, Certain Water Soluble Products and Related Assets Reports Adjusted Net Income of $632 Million, or Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.40, for Fourth Quarter 2024

Reports Revenue of $9.3 Billion, Growing 8%, and Net Income of $2.5 Billion, or $5.47 per Diluted Share, Increasing 6% and 8%, Respectively, on a Reported Basis for Full Year 2024 Delivers 11% Operational Growth in Revenue and 15% Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income for Full Year 2024 Reports Adjusted Net Income of $2.7 Billion, or Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.92 for Full Year 2024

Provides Full Year 2025 Revenue Guidance of $9.225 - $9.375 Billion, with Diluted EPS of $5.70 to $5.80 on a Reported Basis, or $6.00 to $6.10 on an Adjusted Basis Expects to Deliver 6% to 8% Organic Operational Growth in Revenue







PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 as well as provided full year guidance for 2025.

The company reported revenue of $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. On an operational1 basis, revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 6% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $581 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, an increase of 11% and 13%, respectively, on a reported basis.

Adjusted net income2 for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $632 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, an increase of 11% and 13%, respectively, on a reported basis, and an increase of 9% and 12%, respectively, on an operational basis. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 excludes the net impact of $51 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, and certain significant items.

For full year 2024, the company reported revenue of $9.3 billion, an increase of 8% compared with full year 2023. On an operational basis, revenue for full year 2024 increased 11%, excluding the impact of foreign currency. Net income for full year 2024 was $2.5 billion, or $5.47 per diluted share, an increase of 6% and 8%, respectively, on a reported basis.

Adjusted net income for full year 2024 was $2.7 billion, or $5.92 per diluted share, an increase of 10% and 11%, respectively, on a reported basis, and 15% and 17%, respectively, on an operational basis. Adjusted net income for full year 2024 excludes the net impact of $207 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, and certain significant items.

Organic Operational Growth3

As previously announced, on October 31, 2024, Zoetis completed the divestiture of its medicated feed additive (MFA) product portfolio, certain water soluble products and related assets. As a result of this transaction, the company is providing organic operational revenue growth, which excludes the impact of all divested products as well as foreign exchange. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the organic operational growth rate was 9%, and for the full year 2024 the organic operational growth rate was 12%. The company will continue to provide this metric in 2025 and has included it in the financial guidance below.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

“Zoetis delivered excellent full year results in 2024, driven by the demand for our innovative products and the strength of our key franchises,” said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis. “We achieved 11% revenue growth in the U.S. and 10% operational revenue growth internationally, marking significant revenue milestones, and our companion animal and livestock portfolios saw strong operational revenue growth, 14% and 5%, respectively.”

“As we approach 2025, we are eager to continue the momentum we realized in 2024, and we are confident that the drivers of our success are sustainable, positioning us for continued above-market growth this year and beyond. We are guiding to full-year organic operational growth of 6% to 8% in revenue in 2025,” said Peck.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Zoetis organizes and manages its commercial operations across two regional segments: United States (U.S.) and International. Within these segments, the company delivers a diverse portfolio of products for companion animals and livestock, tailored to local trends and customer needs. In the fourth quarter of 2024:

Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.3 billion, an increase of 4% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales of companion animal products increased 7%, driven by the company’s flea, tick and heartworm combination product for dogs, Simparica Trio®, as well as the key dermatology portfolio, including Apoquel® and Cytopoint®. Also contributing to growth was the company’s monoclonal antibody (mAb) products for osteoarthritis (OA) pain, Librela® for dogs and Solensia® for cats. Growth in the quarter was partially offset by the impact of initial stocking of Librela and Apoquel Chewable products due to launches in the same quarter of the prior year. Sales of livestock products declined 8% in the quarter. The decline was a result of the divestiture of the MFA product portfolio, certain water soluble products and related assets, which more than offset growth in the ceftiofur and Draxxin® lines of injectable antibiotic products.

Revenue in the International segment was $1.0 billion, reflecting a 6% increase on a reported basis and an increase of 10% operationally compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales of companion animal products grew 11% on a reported basis and 13% operationally. Growth in the quarter was driven by the company’s key dermatology products, Apoquel and Cytopoint, parasiticides products, Simparica® and Simparica Trio, as well as the company’s monoclonal antibody products for OA pain, Librela and Solensia. Sales of livestock products were flat on a reported basis and grew 6% operationally. Growth across the company’s cattle and poultry products was driven largely by price increases across the broader international segment.

INVESTMENTS IN GROWTH

Zoetis continues to advance innovation and care for animals across the globe with product approvals in new markets and additional claim extensions. Since its last quarterly earnings announcement, Revolution® Plus (selamectin/sarolaner), a topical combination product that treats ticks, fleas, ear mites, lice and gastrointestinal worms and prevents heartworm disease in cats, received approval in Brazil. In the U.S. and Canada, Revolution Plus received approval for an additional claim related to the prevention of flea tapeworm infections by controlling fleas.

Librela (bedinvetmab injection), the first injectable monoclonal antibody for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs, received approval in El Salvador and South Korea. Simparica (sarolaner) and Simparica Trio (sarolaner/moxidectin/pyrantel) received approval in the U.S. for a claim related to the treatment and control of Asian longhorned tick infestations (Haemaphysalis longicornis) in dogs.

In livestock, Synovex Choice® and Synovex® Primer™ received approval in the U.S. for an additional claim to increase rate of weight gain in growing beef steers and heifers on pasture. In the EU, Poulvac® IB Primer and Poulvac IB QX received approval for an association claim that includes cross protection against 793B and variant 2 strains of infectious Bronchitis virus (IBV).

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Zoetis is providing full year 2025 guidance, which includes:

Revenue between $9.225 billion to $9.375 billion ( operational growth of 2% to 4%; organic operational growth of 6% to 8%)

Reported net income between $2.570 billion to $2.620 billion

Adjusted net income between $2.700 billion to $2.750 billion ( operational growth of 2% to 4%; organic operational growth of 6% to 8%)

Reported diluted EPS between $5.70 to $5.80

Adjusted diluted EPS between $6.00 to $6.10

This guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of late January 2025. Additional details on guidance are included in the financial tables and will be discussed on the company’s conference call this morning.

WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Zoetis will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) today, during which company executives will review fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, discuss financial guidance and respond to questions from financial analysts. Investors and the public may access the live webcast and corresponding slides by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and made available on February 13, 2025.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

1 Operational results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as results excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

2 Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP financial measures) are defined as reported net income and reported diluted earnings per share, excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related costs and certain significant items.

3 Organic operational results (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the impact of foreign exchange and certain acquisitions and divestitures.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future guidance, future operating models; R&D costs; timing and likelihood of success; expectations regarding products, product approvals or products under development and expected timing of product launches; expectations regarding competing products; expectations regarding financial impact of divestitures; disruptions in our global supply chain; expectations regarding the performance of acquired companies and our ability to integrate new businesses; expectations regarding the financial impact of acquisitions; future use of cash, dividend payments and share repurchases; foreign exchange rates, tax rates and tax regimes and any changes thereto; and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: We use non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, operational results (which exclude the impact of foreign exchange) and organic operational results (which exclude the impact of foreign exchange and certain acquisitions and divestitures), to assess and analyze our results and trends and to make financial and operational decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors because they provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered alternatives to measurements required by GAAP, such as net income, operating income, and earnings per share, and should not be considered measures of liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this press release and are posted on our website at www.zoetis.com.

Internet Posting of Information: We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the ‘Investor Relations’ section of our website at www.zoetis.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly and to follow us on social media for company news and information.

ZTS-COR

ZTS-IR

ZTS-FIN

ZOETIS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(a) (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, %

Change Twelve Months Ended

December 31, %

Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,317 $ 2,213 5 $ 9,256 $ 8,544 8 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 707 728 (3) 2,719 2,561 6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 625 565 11 2,318 2,151 8 Research and development expenses 186 174 7 686 614 12 Amortization of intangible assets 34 37 (8) 141 149 (5) Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 2 8 (75) 53 53 — Interest expense 51 59 (14) 225 239 (6) Other (income)/deductions–net (20 ) (8 ) * (19 ) (159 ) (88) Income before provision for taxes on income 732 650 13 3,133 2,936 7 Provision for taxes on income 151 127 19 637 596 7 Net income before allocation to noncontrolling interests 581 523 11 2,496 2,340 7 Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (2 ) * 10 (4 ) * Net income attributable to Zoetis $ 581 $ 525 11 $ 2,486 $ 2,344 6 Earnings per share—basic $ 1.29 $ 1.14 13 $ 5.47 $ 5.08 8 Earnings per share—diluted $ 1.29 $ 1.14 13 $ 5.47 $ 5.07 8 Weighted-average shares used to calculate earnings per share Basic 450.5 459.0 454.2 461.2 Diluted 451.1 460.1 454.8 462.3 (a) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income present the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. are included for the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. * Calculation not meaningful.

ZOETIS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition

and

Divestiture-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 707 $ (1 ) $ — $ — $ 706 Gross profit 1,610 1 — — 1,611 Selling, general and administrative expenses 625 (2 ) — (4 ) 619 Amortization of intangible assets 34 (30 ) — — 4 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 2 — (6 ) 4 — Other (income)/deductions–net (20 ) — — (2 ) (22 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 732 33 6 2 773 Provision for taxes on income 151 7 1 (18 ) 141 Net income attributable to Zoetis 581 26 5 20 632 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 1.29 0.06 0.01 0.04 1.40 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition

and

Divestiture-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 728 $ — $ — $ (1 ) $ 727 Gross profit 1,485 — — 1 1,486 Selling, general and administrative expenses 565 (3 ) — — 562 Amortization of intangible assets 37 (32 ) — — 5 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 8 — (1 ) (7 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net (8 ) — — (4 ) (12 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 650 35 1 12 698 Provision for taxes on income 127 6 1 (3 ) 131 Net income attributable to Zoetis 525 29 — 15 569 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 1.14 0.07 — 0.03 1.24 (a) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income present the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. are included for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition

and

Divestiture-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 2,719 $ (4 ) $ — $ (1 ) $ 2,714 Gross profit 6,537 4 — 1 6,542 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,318 (11 ) — (6 ) 2,301 Research and development expenses 686 (2 ) — — 684 Amortization of intangible assets 141 (123 ) — — 18 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 53 — (18 ) (35 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net (19 ) — — (37 ) (56 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 3,133 140 18 79 3,370 Provision for taxes on income 637 31 4 (5 ) 667 Net income attributable to Zoetis 2,486 109 14 84 2,693 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 5.47 0.24 0.03 0.18 5.92 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition

and

Divestiture-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 2,561 $ (10 ) $ — $ (3 ) $ 2,548 Gross profit 5,983 10 — 3 5,996 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,151 (21 ) — — 2,130 Research and development expenses 614 (1 ) — — 613 Amortization of intangible assets 149 (127 ) — — 22 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 53 — (9 ) (44 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net (159 ) — — 80 (79 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 2,936 159 9 (33 ) 3,071 Provision for taxes on income 596 32 2 (12 ) 618 Net income attributable to Zoetis 2,344 127 7 (21 ) 2,457 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 5.07 0.28 0.02 (0.05 ) 5.32 (a) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income present the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. are included for the twelve months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC. NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) (1) Acquisition and divestiture-related costs include the following: Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Acquisition-related costs(a) $ — $ — $ 1 $ 7 Divestiture-related costs(b) 5 — 16 — Restructuring charges(c) 1 1 1 2 Total acquisition and divestiture-related costs—pre-tax 6 1 18 9 Income taxes(d) 1 1 4 2 Total acquisition and divestiture-related costs—net of tax $ 5 $ — $ 14 $ 7 (a) Acquisition-related costs represent external, incremental costs that directly relate to transacting and integrating businesses, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs. (b) Divestiture-related costs consisted of costs related to the sale of our medicated feed additive product portfolio, certain water soluble products and related assets, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs. (c) Restructuring charges represent employee termination costs directly related to acquisitions and divestitures, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs. (d) Included in Provision for taxes on income. Income taxes include the tax effect of the associated pre-tax amounts, calculated by determining the jurisdictional location of the pre-tax amounts and applying that jurisdiction’s applicable tax rate.

Contacts



Media Contacts





Investor Contacts





Jennifer Albano1-862-399-0810 (o)Laura Panza1-973-975-5176 (o)Steve Frank1-973-822-7141 (o)Nick Soonthornchai1-973-443-2792 (o)

Read full story here