Zoetis Receives FDA Approval for Convenia® RTU for Dogs (cefovecin injectable suspension), Helping More Medium and Large Dogs Access Single-Injection Treatment

Convenia RTU for Dogs can provide up to 14 days of antibiotic treatment of susceptible bacterial skin infections in dogs in a single injection by a veterinary professional

Pyoderma – a bacterial skin infection—is one of the top 5 reasons for vet visits for dogs. 1

Administration at the veterinary clinic helps dog owners avoid the day-to-day challenge of giving oral antibiotics at home and reduces the risk of missed or irregular doses.

Higher concentration of an antibacterial agent can deliver the same dose of treatment in a smaller volume, helping make single-injection treatment more practical for dogs of all sizes.

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Convenia® RTU for Dogs (cefovecin injectable suspension) for the treatment of susceptible bacterial skin infections in dogs.

For many families, administering oral antibiotics daily for one to two weeks can be difficult, especially when a dog resists medication or a household schedule makes routine timing hard to maintain. Convenia RTU for Dogs provides up to 14 days of antibiotic treatment in a single dose for susceptible bacterial skin infections in dogs and is administered by a veterinary health professional, supporting complete dose compliance.

“Anyone who has tried to give a dog pills for a week or two knows how challenging it can be to stay on schedule. Convenia® (cefovecin sodium) has been a veterinarian-trusted treatment for susceptible bacterial skin infections for over a decade and has helped remove the burden of continued and accurate dosing that is typically required with oral antibiotics,” said Abhay Nayak, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Commercial Operations at Zoetis. “With Convenia RTU for Dogs, we are building on the established Convenia portfolio with a formulation designed for use in dogs of all sizes.”

Convenia RTU for Dogs joins Convenia, an injectable medication approved by the FDA in 2008 to treat susceptible bacterial skin infections in cats and dogs. Because the Convenia RTU for Dogs formulation is more concentrated, it can deliver the same dose in a smaller volume making single-injection treatment easier and more practical for dogs of all sizes.

The addition of this product to Zoetis’ trusted dermatology portfolio underscores the ongoing commitment to providing treatments that are safe, effective and accessible for dogs of all sizes.

Clinical and real-world experience

Convenia RTU for Dogs is bioequivalent to Convenia, which has a level of trust with both veterinarians and pet owners as well as an efficacy record with 18 years of real-world experience.2 Both products share reliable efficacy in a single dose, with 86% of dogs in a study having needed just one injection of cefovecin to resolve their bacterial skin infection.3 To support the registration of Convenia globally, over 125 studies, including safety studies and significant microbiological isolate studies, were conducted.4

“I really believe that we, as veterinarians, underestimate adherence to our recommendations for antibiotic therapy. Our clients lead very busy lives and sometimes it’s difficult to remember who gave the correct dose and when it was given,” said Dr. Valerie A. Fadok, DVM, PhD, Diplomate, ACVD. “Medications that require twice or three times daily administration are often associated with poor compliance. If an antibiotic is medically appropriate, giving it by injection ensures compliance, and reduces the likelihood of resistance.”

Why dose compliance matters

In two canine studies, only 27% of dog owners administered the prescribed medication at the correct time intervals during short-term antibiotic treatment.5 Missing doses of oral antibiotics can compromise treatment success, undermine efficacy and potentially contribute to antibiotic resistance.6

About Convenia® RTU for Dogs (cefovecin injectable suspension)

Convenia RTU for Dogs (cefovecin injectable suspension) is a long-acting treatment for susceptible bacterial skin infections in dogs, administered by subcutaneous injection in a veterinary clinic. See additional information here. Convenia RTU for Dogs is indicated for the treatment of skin infections (secondary superficial pyoderma, abscesses, and wounds) in dogs caused by susceptible strains of Staphylococcus pseudintermedius and Streptococcus canis (Group G).

Convenia RTU for Dogs is expected to be available to veterinarians in Q1 2027 as part of Zoetis’ expanding portfolio of products designed to broaden treatment options for all dogs, especially medium to large breeds.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT CONVENIA RTU FOR DOGS:

People with known hypersensitivity to penicillin or cephalosporins should avoid exposure to Convenia RTU for Dogs. Convenia RTU for Dogs should not be used in cats due to risk of toxicity. Do not use in animals with a history of allergic reactions to penicillins or cephalosporins. Side effects include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite/anorexia and lethargy. See full Prescribing Information here, a direct URL.

About Convenia® (cefovecin sodium)

Convenia (cefovecin sodium) was the first FDA approved long-acting antibacterial treatment for susceptible bacterial skin infections in dogs and cats, administered by subcutaneous injection.2 Convenia is indicated for the treatment of skin infections (secondary superficial pyoderma, abscesses, and wounds) in dogs caused by susceptible strains of Staphylococcus pseudintermedius (previously called Staphylococcus intermedius) and Streptococcus canis (Group G). It is also indicated for the treatment of skin infections (wounds and abscesses) in cats caused by susceptible strains of Pasteurella multocida.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT CONVENIA: People with known hypersensitivity to penicillin or cephalosporins should avoid exposure to Convenia. Do not use in animals with a history of allergic reactions to penicillins or cephalosporins. Side effects for both dogs and cats include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite/anorexia and lethargy. See full Prescribing Information at ConveniaPI.com.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to products, product approvals or licenses, products under development and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

ZTS-COR

ZTS-IR

ZTS-CA

ZTS-PS

1Nationwide, Most Common Medical Conditions that Prompt Veterinary Visits- 2022, April 13, 2023, Accessed October 20, 2026. https://news.nationwide.com/top-common-conditions-that-prompt-veterinary-visits/

2Convenia. Prescribing information. Zoetis Inc.; updated 2022.

3Six R, Cherni J, Chesebrough R, et al. Efficacy and safety of cefovecin in treating bacterial folliculitis, abscesses, or infected wounds in dogs. J Am Vet Med Assoc. 2008; 233(3):433-439. doi:10.2460/javma.233.3.433.

4Zoetis, Inc. Data on file, 2025.

5Maddison, JE. Medication compliance in small animal practice. Vet Ir J, 2011; 39.

6Stegemann MR, Sherington J, Blanchflower S. Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of cefovecin in dogs. J Vet Pharmacol Ther. 2006;29(6):501-511. doi:10.1111/j.1365-2885.2006.00801

All trademarks are the property of Zoetis Services LLC or a related company or a licensor unless otherwise noted. © 2026 Zoetis Services LLC. All rights reserved. AIF-00991

Media Contacts:

Leah Coyle

862-202-3560 (c)

leah.coyle@zoetis.com



Jennifer Albano

862-399-0810 (o)

jennifer.albano@zoetis.com



Investor Contacts:

Mathieu Aussermeier

862-460-0181 (o)

mathieu.aussermeier@zoetis.com



Nick Soonthornchai

973-443-2792 (o)

nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com