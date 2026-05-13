Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Announces Transition to OTCID Marketplace

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCID: ZIVO) ("ZIVO" or the "Company") announced today that it is transitioning its common stock to quotation on the OTCID marketplace.

Zivo Bioscience began trading on OTCID as of Monday, May 11, 2026.

Transitioning to OTCID is a common step for companies seeking to maintain public trading while aligning with a marketplace that offers streamlined reporting requirements, improved flexibility, and continued visibility for investors. Companies moving to OTCID typically do so to promote continued trading, maintain shareholder access to liquidity, and operate within a disclosure framework that supports their stage of growth and operational needs.

The OTCID marketplace is an OTC Markets tier for companies that publish baseline disclosure and maintain current information through OTC Markets’ disclosure systems. As part of the transition, the Company will continue to make available required corporate and financial information through its OTC Markets disclosure page in accordance with applicable OTC Markets standards.

“This transition supports our commitment to transparency and continued access for our shareholders,” said John B. Payne, CEO. “Completing OTC Markets’ review process and moving to OTCID allows us to focus on advancing our scientific and commercial objectives while maintaining an efficient public‑market presence.”

All existing shareholders will retain their positions through the transition, and no action is required on their part.

Shareholders may stay up to date on company news, announcements, and insights, please connect with us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn, or by regularly checking the Company’s disclosure page on the OTC Markets website, where filings, financials, and updates are posted.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events or promises of a given course of action. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although ZIVO believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that we will be unable to increase production sufficient to meet demand; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our preclinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in ZIVO’s publicly available filings and disclosures, including on its OTC Markets disclosure page and, to the extent applicable, prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ZIVO is currently not subject to the filing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available.

ZIVO Bioscience

John B. Payne, CEO

jpayne@zivobioscience.com



Alliance Advisors IR

Bruce Voss

310-691-7104

bvoss@allianceadvisors.com