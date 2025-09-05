Zimmer Biomet to Showcase Foot and Ankle Portfolio at the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society Annual Conference

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced its participation in the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society Annual Conference in Savannah, Ga. From September 10-13, 2025, Zimmer Biomet's wholly owned subsidiary, Paragon 28, will feature a suite of industry-leading foot and ankle products.

"We are excited to engage with foot and ankle specialists at AOFAS and highlight our latest innovations in what's been a remarkably strong cadence of product launches over the past two years," said Albert DaCosta, Global President, Foot and Ankle, Zimmer Biomet. "Our continued progress is a direct reflection of our purpose to improve outcomes and experiences for patients suffering from foot and ankle conditions."

Zimmer Biomet will showcase its latest advancements in Booth #421, where attendees can experience how Zimmer Biomet's Paragon 28 portfolio is shaping the future of foot and ankle surgery. Featured technologies include:

SMART 28 ℠ Case Management Portal featuring SMART Bun-Yo-Matic℠ Digital case management platform designed to streamline surgical planning and execution, integrating AI, data analytics, and 3D modeling. Provides an intuitive interface for case scheduling, direct communication with engineers, and conversion of surgical plans into patient-specific guides.

APEX 3D S™ Stemmed Tibial Implant and Right-Angle Drill Expands the APEX 3D Total Ankle Replacement portfolio with a stemmed tibia implant. The 12mm stem and the smooth 9mm proximal were designed to address stress shielding; the 3mm distal features a lattice structure for immediate fixation at time of implantation. Instrumentation including a Right-Angle Drill and Linear Guide for precision tibia preparation for final implantation of APEX 3D S Stemmed Tibia Implant.

Phantom® Fibula Nail System Minimally invasive implant designed to help minimize soft tissue complications while providing fibula fracture stabilization. Features a proximal locking mechanism and syndesmotic fixation options.

R3FLEX™ Stabilization System Next-generation syndesmotic repair solution that allows surgeons to dynamically adjust and visualize tension during fixation.

Gorilla® Pilon Fusion Plating System Low-profile, anatomic dual-plating system with robust instrumentation designed for primary tibiotalar fusion in patients with unreconstructable pilon fractures.

FJ2000™ Power Console and Burr System Sterile-packed, single-use power system designed for a wide range of foot and ankle procedures.

PRECISION® MIS Bunion System Offers a minimally invasive solution for triplanar correction of bunions, for surgical precision and patient recovery.



In addition to showcasing these innovations, the team will host several exclusive events at AOFAS:

New Product Introduction One-on- One Sessions – Experience hands-on training with the latest Zimmer Biomet Paragon 28 portfolio technologies in a cadaver setting within the convention center. [ Link to Registration Page

– Experience hands-on training with the latest Zimmer Biomet Paragon 28 portfolio technologies in a cadaver setting within the convention center. [ SMART.STEALTH.SURGICAL – Innovations in Foot and Ankle Dinner – Join Zimmer Biomet's Paragon 28 team for an evening of discussion on the latest advancements in foot and ankle surgery, featuring industry-leading surgeons and Zimmer Biomet's foot and ankle specialist. [ Link to Registration Page

– – Join Zimmer Biomet's Paragon 28 team for an evening of discussion on the latest advancements in foot and ankle surgery, featuring industry-leading surgeons and Zimmer Biomet's foot and ankle specialist. [ Better Together: Toasting the Future of Foot & Ankle – Join Zimmer Biomet leaders on Thursday, September 11 , from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Booth 421 to learn more about how Zimmer Biomet's Paragon 28 is reshaping the future of foot and ankle surgery.

For more information about Zimmer Biomet's comprehensive foot and ankle portfolio, visit www.paragon28.com.

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

