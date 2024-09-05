Zimmer Biomet Names David DeMartino as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that David DeMartino will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, effective September 9, 2024. He will report to Ivan Tornos, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. In his new role, Mr. DeMartino will be responsible for developing, refining and leading Zimmer Biomet’s investor relations strategy and cultivating relationships with the investment and financial community.

“We are excited to welcome David to Zimmer Biomet as our head of investor relations,” said Mr. Tornos. “His impressive career achievements and extensive knowledge of the medtech industry, as both an investor and in equity research, make him the ideal candidate for this strategically important position. As we navigate an exciting and pivotal time for our Company, David will play a critical role in leading our IR initiatives and enhancing our positive relationships across the investment community.”

Mr. DeMartino brings to Zimmer Biomet more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including asset management, equity research, and investment banking. Prior to joining ZB, he was Chief Strategy Officer at Nyxoah, a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Mr. DeMartino was also a portfolio manager at DNB Asset Management and has held senior analysts positions at Velan Capital, Citadel and Pura Vida Investments, covering the medical devices, biotechnology and healthcare technology industries. In addition to investing in publicly traded companies at Pura Vida, he worked on private company investments. He spent several years in sell-side equity research, initially covering healthcare facilities at Deutsche Bank and then medical devices at Credit Suisse. He began his career with the Deutsche Bank Healthcare investment banking group. Mr. DeMartino earned a BA in Economics from Washington and Lee University.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-names-david-demartino-as-senior-vice-president-investor-relations-302238707.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.