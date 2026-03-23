Zevra Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant to New Chief Financial Officer Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 20, 2026

BOSTON, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, today announced that the Company has granted as of March 18, 2026 an equity inducement award to Justin Renz, the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer pursuant to the Company’s 2023 Employment Inducement Award Plan (as amended and/or restated, the “Inducement Award Plan”). The equity award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) and made as a material inducement to Mr. Renz upon acceptance of employment with Zevra.

The Company granted Mr. Renz a new hire option to purchase 300,000 shares of Zevra’s common stock. The option has a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $9.55, which was the closing price of Zevra’s common stock on March 18, 2026. The option vests over four years, subject to Mr. Renz’s continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company with a late-stage pipeline committed to redefining what is possible in bringing life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases. The Company is focused on broadening access through geographic expansion opportunities, progressing its pipeline toward key milestones, and delivering meaningful therapeutics. The commercialization of its lead product, marketed in the U.S. for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disease, provides a strong corporate foundation and validates its ability to advance therapies from development to market. Zevra's vision is realized through disciplined execution of its strategic plan and core values — patient centricity, integrity, accountability, innovation, and courage — which guide its efforts to deliver long-term value.

For more information, please visit www.zevra.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Nichol Ochsner

+1 (732) 754-2545

nochsner@zevra.com

Media Contact

Julie Downs

+1 (508) 246-3230

jdowns@zevra.com