Zepbound (tirzepatide) showed superior weight loss over Wegovy (semaglutide) in complete SURMOUNT-5 results published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Participants achieved an average weight loss of 20.2% with Zepbound vs. 13.7% with Wegovy

In key secondary endpoints, Zepbound was superior to Wegovy across all weight reduction targets and waist circumference reduction

INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced detailed results from SURMOUNT-5, a Phase 3b open-label clinical trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of Zepbound (tirzepatide), a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, compared to Wegovy (semaglutide), a mono GLP-1 receptor agonist, in adults living with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related medical problem and without diabetes. At 72 weeks, Zepbound met the primary endpoint and all five key secondary endpoints, demonstrating superiority compared to Wegovy across the trial. The detailed results were presented at the 32nd European Congress on Obesity (ECO) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

For the primary endpoint, participants treated with Zepbound achieved an average weight reduction of 20.2% compared to 13.7% with Wegovy at 72 weeks using the treatment-regimen estimand,1 a 47% greater relative weight loss. Participants using Zepbound lost an average of 50.3 lbs (22.8 kg) and participants on Wegovy lost an average of 33.1 lbs (15.0 kg).2

In key secondary endpoints, Zepbound was superior across all weight reduction targets with 64.6% of participants treated with Zepbound achieving at least 15.0% weight loss compared to 40.1% on Wegovy. Additionally, participants treated with Zepbound achieved a superior average waist circumference reduction of 7.2 in (18.4 cm), while those treated with Wegovy saw an average reduction of 5.1 in (13.0 cm).

"Thanks to the latest advancements in obesity management medications, more physicians and patients are witnessing significant weight reduction beyond what they have seen before," said Louis J. Aronne, MD, FACP, DABOM, director of the Comprehensive Weight Control Center and the Sanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic Research at Weill Cornell Medicine, an internist specializing in diabetes and obesity at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, and principal investigator of SURMOUNT-5. "The SURMOUNT-5 head-to-head results demonstrated tirzepatide led to greater weight reduction compared to semaglutide, providing further evidence to support tirzepatide as an effective option for obesity management."

Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints:



Zepbound (tirzepatide) Wegovy (semaglutide) Primary Endpoint Avg % weight loss -20.2 % -13.7 % Key Secondary Endpoints Achieved ≥10% weight loss 81.6 % 60.5 % Achieved ≥15% weight loss 64.6 % 40.1 % Achieved ≥20% weight loss 48.4 % 27.3 % Achieved ≥25% weight loss 31.6 % 16.1 % Waist circumference reduction -18.4 cm -13.0 cm

"In the SURMOUNT-5 trial, Zepbound demonstrated a significantly higher magnitude of weight reduction compared to Wegovy across all comparisons," said Leonard Glass, MD, FACE, senior vice president, global medical affairs, Lilly. "These data confirm Zepbound as a leading treatment option for people living with obesity and equip healthcare providers with critical insights to make well-informed treatment decisions as part of a comprehensive obesity care plan."

The safety profile of Zepbound in SURMOUNT-5 was consistent with previous SURMOUNT trials. Adverse events reported during the trial were primarily gastrointestinal-related and were generally mild to moderate in severity. During the trial, 6.1% of participants taking Zepbound discontinued treatment due to adverse events, compared to 8.0% of participants taking Wegovy. However, the study was not powered to compare the safety and tolerability of Zepbound and the safety and tolerability of Wegovy.

Tirzepatide is commercialized for adults with obesity or with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems as Zepbound in the U.S. and Mounjaro in some countries outside of the U.S. Tirzepatide is also commercialized as Mounjaro for adults with type 2 diabetes in the U.S. and in some countries outside of the U.S. Semaglutide is commercialized as Wegovy for people living with obesity or for adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems and Ozempic for people with type 2 diabetes.

About SURMOUNT-5



SURMOUNT-5 (NCT05822830) was a 72-week, multi-center, randomized, open-label, Phase 3b trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Zepbound (tirzepatide) compared with Wegovy (semaglutide) in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one of the following comorbidities: hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) or cardiovascular disease, who did not have diabetes. Participants in both treatment groups received counseling on a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. The trial randomized 751 participants across the U.S. and Puerto Rico in a 1:1 ratio to receive maximum tolerated dose of Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) or Wegovy (1.7 mg or 2.4 mg). With tirzepatide, 89.3% received at least one dose of the 15 mg dose and with semaglutide 92.8% received at least one dose of the 2.4 mg dose. The primary objective of the study was to demonstrate Zepbound's superiority in percent change from baseline in body weight at 72 weeks compared to Wegovy.

About tirzepatide



Tirzepatide is a once-weekly dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptor and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist. Tirzepatide is a single molecule that activates the body's receptors for GIP and GLP-1, which are natural incretin hormones. Both GIP and GLP-1 receptors are found in areas of the human brain important for appetite regulation. Tirzepatide decreases calorie intake, and the effects are likely mediated by affecting appetite. Studies of tirzepatide in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and in morbidity/mortality in obesity (MMO) are ongoing.

Tirzepatide has been approved by the U.S. FDA as Mounjaro for adults with type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control, and as Zepbound for adults with obesity, or some adults who are overweight and also have at least one weight-related medical problem, to lose weight and keep it off. Additionally, Zepbound is FDA-approved to treat adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity. Tirzepatide is also approved as Mounjaro in some countries outside the U.S. for adults with type 2 diabetes, obesity or those who are overweight who also have a weight-related comorbid condition. Both Mounjaro and Zepbound should be used in combination with diet and exercise.

INDICATIONS AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS



Zepbound (ZEHP-bownd) is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with:

obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA.

It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings - Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Zepbound if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Zepbound if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Zepbound if you have had a serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or any of the ingredients in Zepbound.

Zepbound may cause serious side effects, including:



Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Kidney problems (kidney failure). Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Zepbound and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Zepbound and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Zepbound with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness or feeling jittery.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Zepbound.

Depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to changes in your mood, behaviors, feelings or thoughts. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Zepbound may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Zepbound before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects



The most common side effects of Zepbound include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdominal) pain, indigestion, injection site reactions, feeling tired, allergic reactions, belching, hair loss, and heartburn. These are not all the possible side effects of Zepbound. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before using Zepbound

Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Zepbound before you use it for the first time.

Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea which could increase your risk of low blood sugar. Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar levels and how to manage them.

If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Zepbound. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Zepbound. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Zepbound and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Zepbound.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:



❑ Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas or kidneys, or severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?



❑ Do you take diabetes medicines, such as insulin or sulfonylureas?



❑ Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?



❑ Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?



❑ Do you take any other prescription medicines or over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or herbal supplements?



❑ Are you pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed? Zepbound may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while using Zepbound. It is not known if Zepbound passes into your breast milk. You should talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while using Zepbound.

Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Zepbound during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Lilly at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

How to take

Read the Instructions for Use that come with Zepbound.

Use Zepbound exactly as your healthcare provider says.

Use Zepbound with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Zepbound is injected under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach (abdomen), thigh, or upper arm.

Use Zepbound 1 time each week, at any time of the day.

Change (rotate) your injection site with each weekly injection. Do not use the same site for each injection.

the same site for each injection. If you take too much Zepbound, call your healthcare provider, seek medical advice promptly, or contact a Poison Center expert right away at 1-800-222-1222.

Zepbound injection is approved as a 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, or 15 mg per 0.5 mL in single-dose pen or single-dose vial.

Learn more



Zepbound is a prescription medicine. For more information, call 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979) or go to www.zepbound.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Zepbound but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider about Zepbound and how to take it. Your healthcare provider is the best person to help you decide if Zepbound is right for you.

ZP CON BS 20DEC2024



Zepbound® and its delivery device base are registered trademarks owned or licensed by Eli Lilly and Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

INDICATION AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS

Mounjaro® (mown-JAHR-OH) is an injectable medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose).

It is not known if Mounjaro can be used in people who have had inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Mounjaro is not for use in people with type 1 diabetes. It is not known if Mounjaro is safe and effective for use in children under 18 years of age.



Warnings - Mounjaro may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Mounjaro if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Mounjaro if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Mounjaro if you are allergic to it or any of the ingredients in Mounjaro.

Mounjaro may cause serious side effects, including:

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Mounjaro and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Mounjaro with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, or mood changes, hunger, weakness and feeling jittery.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Mounjaro and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, and very rapid heartbeat.

Kidney problems (kidney failure). In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration.

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Mounjaro. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Changes in vision. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Mounjaro.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Mounjaro. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), and clay-colored stools.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Mounjaro may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Mounjaro before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Mounjaro include nausea, diarrhea, decreased appetite, vomiting, constipation, indigestion, and stomach (abdominal) pain. These are not all the possible side effects of Mounjaro. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch .

Before using Mounjaro

Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Mounjaro before you use it for the first time.

Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it.

If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Mounjaro. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Mounjaro. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Mounjaro and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Mounjaro.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:



❑ Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas or kidneys, or severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?



❑ Do you take other diabetes medicines, such as insulin or sulfonylureas?



❑ Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?



❑ Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?



❑ Are you pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed? It is not known if Mounjaro will harm your unborn baby or pass into your breast milk.



❑ Do you take any other prescription medicines or over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

How to take

Read the Instructions for Use that come with Mounjaro.

that come with Mounjaro. Use Mounjaro exactly as your healthcare provider says.

Mounjaro is injected under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach (abdomen), thigh, or upper arm.

Use Mounjaro 1 time each week, at any time of the day.

Do not mix insulin and Mounjaro together in the same injection.

mix insulin and Mounjaro together in the same injection. You may give an injection of Mounjaro and insulin in the same body area (such as your stomach area), but not right next to each other.

Change (rotate) your injection site with each weekly injection. Do not use the same site for each injection.

use the same site for each injection. If you take too much Mounjaro, call your healthcare provider or seek medical advice promptly.

Learn more

Mounjaro is a prescription medicine available as a pre-filled single-dose pen in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, or 15 mg per 0.5 mL injection. For more information, call 1-833-807-MJRO (833-807-6576) or go to www.mounjaro.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Mounjaro but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider about Mounjaro and how to take it. Your healthcare provider is the best person to help you decide if Mounjaro is right for you.

TR CON CBS 05NOV2024

Mounjaro® and its delivery device base are registered trademarks owned or licensed by Eli Lilly and Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

About Lilly



Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn . P-LLY

The treatment-regimen estimand represents efficacy regardless of adherence to randomized treatment and regardless of initiation of other anti-obesity medication (except for switching to non-study tirzepatide or semaglutide). This estimand assumes that participants who had weight loss procedures during the study did not get any benefit from their randomized study treatment. Not controlled for family-wise type 1 error rate.

Disclosure: Dr. Aronne is a paid consultant and advisory board member for Lilly, the study sponsor and the manufacturer of Zepbound (tirzepatide). Dr. Aronne also serves as a paid advisory board member for Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Wegovy (semaglutide).

Trademarks and Trade Names



All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are references in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements about the efficacy and safety of Zepbound (tirzepatide) as a treatment for adults with obesity or overweight and reflects Lilly's current belief and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development, and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that Zepbound will receive additional regulatory approvals, or that Lilly will execute its strategy as planned. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

©Lilly USA, LLC 2025. All rights reserved.

Refer to: Brooke Frost; brooke.frost@lilly.com; 317-432-1945 (Media)



Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com; 317-617-0983 (Investors)

