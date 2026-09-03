Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical oncology innovator advancing late-stage development of investigational first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor azenosertib as a biomarker-driven treatment approach for ovarian cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21 st Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA. Fireside discussion, September 8, 2026, 4:30p.m. ET.





Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA. Fireside discussion, September 8, 2026, 4:30p.m. ET. Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY. Company presentation, September 14, 2026, 2:35p.m. ET.





Access to a live webcast of the Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley events, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis is a clinical oncology innovator developing a treatment approach for ovarian cancer and multiple tumor types. Leveraging therapeutics development and biomarker expertise, Zentalis is advancing monotherapy and combination studies of its first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, azenosertib. Focused on translating WEE1 science into clinical practice, we aim to equip physicians with a targeted, non-chemo, orally available medicine that enhances treatment experience, choice, and outcomes. Our mission: to unburden cancer patients with more convenience and care.​

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential for azenosertib to be first-in-class; the potential benefits of azenosertib, including the potential for azenosertib to be an important treatment option for patients with ovarian cancer or other indications; the broad franchise potential of azenosertib; the Company’s biomarker-driven strategy for azenosertib; and our participation in investor conferences. The terms “anticipate,” “advance,” “believe,” “design,” “develop,” “expect,” “intent,” “look forward,” “on track,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “runway,” “strategy,” “target,” “upcoming,” and “will” and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of azenosertib; our plans, including the costs thereof, of development of companion diagnostics; the outcome of preclinical testing and early trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, and risks relating to management transitions; significant costs as a result of operating as a public company; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K or 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

ZENTALIS® and its associated logo are trademarks of Zentalis and/or its affiliates. All website addresses and other links in this press release are for information only and are not intended to be an active link or to incorporate any website or other information into this press release.

Contact:

Aron Feingold

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ir@zentalis.com