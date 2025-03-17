Zenas BioPharma Appoints Lisa von Moltke, M.D., as Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer

–Dr. von Moltke brings over 30 years of deep drug development experience and a proven track record of clinical and regulatory success at both large and emerging global biopharmaceutical companies–

WALTHAM, Mass., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Lisa von Moltke, M.D., as its Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. von Moltke brings over 30 years of U.S. and international drug development experience spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, early- and late-stage clinical development, and commercialization at both large and smaller emerging growth companies.

“I am delighted to welcome Lisa to the Zenas leadership team as we advance obexelimab through Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials in an effort to meaningfully impact the lives of patients with autoimmune diseases, including IgG4-related disease, multiple sclerosis, and systemic lupus erythematosus,” said Lonnie Moulder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zenas. “Zenas will benefit from Lisa’s proven leadership and extensive drug development experience, including her successful track record of moving multiple products through development and global regulatory approvals.”

“It is an exciting time to join Zenas, as we approach multiple meaningful clinical trial results, and I am eager to help the company achieve its objectives and bring obexelimab to patients with autoimmune diseases throughout the world,” said Dr. von Moltke. “I believe obexelimab’s unique ability to inhibit the activity of B cells without depleting them, along with its demonstrated clinical activity and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen, represent a compelling profile and opportunity to potentially address the challenges that still exist in treating patients with chronic autoimmune diseases, including IgG4-related disease, multiple sclerosis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.”

Dr. von Moltke most recently served as CMO at Seres Therapeutics with functional oversight of clinical development, sciences and operations, and regulatory and medical affairs. Prior to Seres, Dr. von Moltke served in roles of increasing responsibility at Alkermes, Inc., culminating as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development. Before joining Alkermes, Dr. von Moltke was Vice President, Clinical and Exploratory Pharmacology at Sanofi/Genzyme Corporation, where she also served as U.S. Head Clinical & Exploratory Pharmacology Sciences (CEP) and Early Development and later as Head of CEP for Japan and China. Earlier in her career, Dr. von Moltke was Head, Translational Medicine at Millennium: The Takeda Oncology Company. Dr. von Moltke was a practicing physician and completed a fellowship in clinical pharmacology at Tufts University School of Medicine and had an academic career in pharmacology and developmental therapeutics that spanned fifteen years. She has also served as President of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology and as Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Dr. von Moltke earned a B.A. at Wellesley College and an M.D. from Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine, and she is a current member of the Board of Directors at Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.

Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas’ lead product candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab’s unique mechanism of action and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit www.zenasbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

