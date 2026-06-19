ZEISS announces strategic collaboration with Envision Health Technologies to advance glaucoma care with virtual reality-based function testing

ZEISS Medical Technology and Envision Health Technologies will collaborate to advance the next generation of patient-accessible, software-driven visual function testing while maintaining a science-first approach to glaucoma care.

JENA, Germany, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Envision Health Technologies, a leading digital eye health company founded by renowned glaucoma surgeon Dr. Lama A. Al-Aswad, to help advance glaucoma care through gamified virtual reality (VR) technology. The collaboration aims to firmly strengthen scientific and clinical credibility in VR-based visual function testing, supported by ZEISS' long history of innovation in perimetry.

ZEISS's collaboration with Envision Health Technologies comes at a time when demand is growing for broader access to glaucoma screenings and more flexible workflow solutions, driving enhanced industry interest in portable, software-driven approaches to visual function testing. Through this strategic collaboration, ZEISS and Envision Health Technologies will bring together clinical expertise and software innovation to help advance clinically relevant, patient-centered technologies for modern glaucoma care.

"As glaucoma care continues to evolve, clinicians are looking for solutions that improve patient accessibility, flexibility and experience without compromising clinical confidence. Our collaboration with Envision Health Technologies reflects ZEISS' commitment to advancing practical, clinician-driven innovation that can help expand access to visual function testing across a range of care settings," says Anuj Kalra, Head of Chronic Disease Management at ZEISS Medical Technology.

"We believe the future of visual function testing should be more accessible, flexible, and patient-centered while remaining grounded in clinical rigor. Collaborating with ZEISS allows us to combine cutting-edge software innovation with decades of trusted market leadership in perimetry to help advance more practical solutions for real-world glaucoma care," says Lama A. Al-Aswad, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Envision Health Technologies. As a leading glaucoma surgeon, Dr. Al-Aswad founded Envision Health Technologies to improve outcomes for vision-threatening diseases, developing next-generation, data-driven solutions to transform how vision care is delivered, measured, and scaled.

Advancing the future of glaucoma diagnostics through clinically grounded VR innovation

The strategic collaboration between ZEISS Medical Technology and Envision Health Technologies combines ZEISS' long-term innovation strategy and leadership in visual field testing with Envision's expertise in software-driven visual function testing and virtual reality technologies to help shape the future direction of VR perimetry.

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Contact for investors:



Sebastian Frericks



Director Investor Relations



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



Phone: +49 3641 220 116



Mail: investors.med@zeiss.com

Contact for the press:



Frank Smith



Head of Global Communications



Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.



Phone: +49 3641 220 331



Mail: press.med@zeiss.com

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

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SOURCE Carl Zeiss Meditec AG