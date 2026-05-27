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Zealand Pharma - Transactions related to share buy-back program (week 21, 2026)

May 26, 2026 | 
3 min read

Company announcement No. 18 / 2026

Zealand Pharma - Transactions related to share buy-back program (week 21, 2026)

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 26, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or “Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today reports transactions related to its share buy-back program (the “Program”) for week 21 (May 18-22, 2026).

The Program is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation, “MAR”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). Reference is made to company announcement no. 15 / 2026 dated May 7, 2026, which sets out the full terms of the Program. Under the Program, Zealand Pharma may repurchase shares for a total consideration of up to DKK 1.3 billion. The maximum number of shares that may be acquired under the Program is 7,152,557, and the Program commenced on May 7, 2026, and will be completed no later than October 31, 2026. The Company has appointed Danske Bank as lead manager for the Program. Danske Bank will make its own trading decisions independently of, and without influence from, the Company.

Transactions executed in week 21
The following transactions have been executed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) under the Program during week 21 (May 18, 2026 - May 22, 2026):

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated as per latest announcement196,000 66,385,570
18/05/2026 40,000 311.10 12,444,000
19/05/2026 47,000 304.04 14,289,880
20/05/2026 45,000 309.86 13,943,700
21/05/2026 45,000 314.26 14,141,700
22/05/2026 43,000 316.79 13,621,970
Accumulated (W21)220,000 68,441,250
Total accumulated
under the Program		416,000 134,826,820


Treasury shares and share capital

Following the transactions stated above, Zealand Pharma holds a total of 1,286,482 treasury shares, corresponding to approximately 1.80% of the Company’s share capital.

The total number of shares in Zealand Pharma is 71,525,575, each with a nominal value of DKK 1.

Additional information

Detailed information on each transaction executed under the Program is available in the appendix to this company announcement.

About Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health. To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization. Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts
Eric Rojas (Investors)
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: erojas@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: rjamesowens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media) 
Director, External Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ahylleberg@zealandpharma.com

Attachment


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