Press release – No. 10 / 2026

Zealand Pharma to Present Data at

the American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions

Late-breaking Phase 2 ZUPREME-1 data on petrelintide to be featured as ePoster Theater presentation and poster sessions

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 27, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today announced that data from its obesity and metabolic health pipeline will be presented at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) taking place June 5–8, 2026, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"The ADA’s Scientific Sessions is one of the most significant global scientific platforms highlighting innovation in metabolic health, and we look forward to sharing additional data from our obesity pipeline with the scientific community in New Orleans," said David Kendall, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Zealand Pharma.

The presentations will highlight Zealand Pharma's continued progress in advancing innovative treatment options for people living with overweight and obesity, leveraging the Company's more than 25 years of expertise in peptide research and development, including Phase 2 results from the ZUPREME-1 trial of the amylin analog, petrelintide, being developed in collaboration with Roche. Notably, the ZUPREME-1 data has been selected as part of the ADA Official Press Program.



Amylin Symposium

Zealand Pharma encourages participants to attend the following symposium, which will highlight the evolving role of amylin in the treatment of diabetes and obesity:

Symposium: Amylin as a Novel Diabetes and Obesity Therapy

Moderator: W. Timothy Garvey, MD

W. Timothy Garvey, MD Session: CT-SY23-1.5; Friday June 5, 2026, from 3:45-5:15 p.m. CT in Great Hall A (Level 1)







Petrelintide Presentation Details

ePoster Theater Presentation



Petrelintide Poster Details



About ZUPREME-1

ZUPREME-1 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multinational, multicenter, dose-finding, Phase 2 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06662539). The trial compared five doses of once-weekly petrelintide with placebo, when added to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity in people with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

The trial included a screening period, a dose escalation period of up to 16 weeks with dose escalation every fourth week, followed by a maintenance period until week 42, and a safety follow-up period after treatment was completed until week 51. ZUPREME-1 enrolled 493 participants across 32 sites in the United States, Poland, and Romania.

The primary endpoint in the trial is the percentage change in body weight from baseline to week 28. Secondary endpoints include, but are not limited to, percentage change in body weight from baseline to week 42, change in waist circumference, change in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), change in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), change in fasting lipids, and change in fasting glucose.

About petrelintide

Petrelintide is a long-acting amylin analog suitable for once-weekly subcutaneous administration that has been designed with chemical and physical stability with no fibrillation around neutral pH, allowing for co-formulation and co-administration with other peptides1. Human amylin is produced in the pancreatic beta cells and co-secreted with insulin in response to ingested nutrients. Amylin receptor activation has been shown to reduce body weight by restoring sensitivity to the satiety hormone leptin2,3, inducing a sense of feeling full faster.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in the United States, as amended, even though no longer listed in the United States this is used as a definition to provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, the timing of the company’s pre-clinical and clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, unexpected costs or delays in clinical trials and other development activities due to adverse safety events, patient recruitment or otherwise; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; our ability to successfully market both new and existing products; changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof; government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for our products; introduction of competing products; production problems at third party manufacturers; dependency on third parties, for instance contract research or development organizations; unexpected growth in costs and expenses; our ability to affect the strategic reorganization of our businesses in the manner planned; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may reject, fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; exposure to product liability and other claims; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; unexpected contract breaches or terminations; inflationary pressures on the global economy; and political uncertainty. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this company announcement and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this announcement. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: erojas@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: rjamesowens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ahylleberg@zealandpharma.com

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Sean Leous (Media)

ICR Healthcare

Email: zealandpharma@icrhealthcare.com

+44 (0) 7739 658 783

References

1. Eriksson et al. Presentation at ObesityWeek, November 1–4, 2022, San Diego, CA. Link: https://www.zealandpharma.com/media/0gnfxg4b/zp8396-sema-coformulation-obesityweek-2022.pdf.

2. Mathiesen et al. Eur J Endocrinol 2022;186(6):R93–R111.

3. Roth et al. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 2008;105(20):7257–7262