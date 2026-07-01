Company announcement No. 29 / 2026

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 30, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or “Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today reports receipt on 30 June 2026 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholder:

As of 26 June 2026, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. held voting rights corresponding to 4.79% of the total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S. The Capital Group Companies notes that neither The Capital Group Companies nor any of its affiliates own shares of Zealand Pharma A/S for its own account. Rather, the shares reported in this major shareholder notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described in the notification form attached.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health. To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization. Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: erojas@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: rjamesowens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ahylleberg@zealandpharma.com

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