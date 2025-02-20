SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2025

February 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

Company Announcement – No. 3 / 2025

Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2025

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR no. 20 04 50 78) (the “Company”).

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on:

Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 3:00 pm (CET)

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting with the possibility of attending electronically or in person (hybrid meeting).

The Annual General Meeting will be held electronically via the virtual portal hosted by Computershare A/S, and physically at the Company’s registered address Sydmarken 11, DK-2860 Søborg.

Please find further information in the accompanying attachment.

Attachment

