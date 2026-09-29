Zai Lab to Present First Global Data from Clinical Trial Evaluating Zocilurtatug Pelitecan (Zoci) As First-Line Treatment for Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC)

Poster presentation at ESMO Congress 2026 will highlight findings from trial of zoci in combination with atezolizumab with and without carboplatin

Data adds to body of evidence supporting zoci as a potential backbone antibody-drug conjugate in first-line combination regimens for ES-SCLC

Investor conference call and webcast to discuss data being presented at ESMO and zoci clinical trial plans scheduled for Friday, October 23 at 8:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. HKT

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that global data from a clinical trial evaluating zocilurtatug pelitecan (zoci, formerly ZL-1310) for the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) will be shared for the first time at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 taking place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid.

Zoci is a novel, potential first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), that targets Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3), a validated therapeutic target that is overexpressed in SCLC and is generally associated with poor clinical outcomes. The Phase 1b/1c cohort of the global trial is exploring the safety and efficacy of zoci in combination with atezolizumab with or without carboplatin.

“We look forward to sharing results from this trial evaluating zoci as first-line therapy for small cell lung cancer, one of the most aggressive and lethal solid tumors,” said Rafael G. Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Research and Development at Zai Lab. “We continue to be encouraged by zoci’s potential best-in-class safety profile, coupled with compelling systemic and intracranial efficacy that support zoci monotherapy as a potential new standard of care in previously treated ES-SCLC, as well as a backbone ADC in first-line combination regimens, including those that reduce the burden of chemotherapy.”

ESMO 2026 zoci poster details:

Title: ZL 1310 (DLL3 ADC) plus Atezolizumab ± Carboplatin in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer: Part 1b/1c results from Study ZL 1310-001

Session Title: SCLC

Date/Time: October 26, 2026; 12:00-12:45 CEST

Location: Poster Area – Hall 5

Poster Board Number: 3817P

Abstract Number: 1569

Details regarding the webcast and conference call are as follows:

Date/Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. HKT

Registration available at:

Webcast presentation (preferred): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/isgbbewu

Dial-in: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6b181d421fba49dc9171528aeda3974e

Presenters: Rafael G. Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Research and Development, Zai Lab; Pedro Rocha, M.D., Ph.D, MSc, Medical Oncology Department, Vall d’Hebron University Hospital

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/zai-lab or https://x.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to our future expectations, plans, and prospects, for Zai Lab, including, without limitation, statements relating to our prospects and plans for developing and commercializing zocilurtatug pelitecan (zoci; ZL-1310), the potential benefits of zocilurtatug pelitecan (zoci; ZL-1310) and the potential treatment of small cell lung cancer, other neuroendocrine carcinomas, and solid tumors. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and can be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) our ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from our approved products, (2) our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business initiatives, (3) the results of our clinical and pre-clinical development of our product candidates, (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of our product candidates, (5) risks related to doing business in China, and (6) other factors identified in our most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and assumptions to change, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Our SEC filings can be found on our website at www.zailaboratory.com and on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Christine Chiou / Cyan Liu

+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 195 3130 8895

christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / cyan.liu@zailaboratory.com

Media:

Shaun Maccoun / Xiaoyu Chen

+1 (857) 270-8854 / +86 185 0015 5011

shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com