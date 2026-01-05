Zai Lab to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. PST / 6:00 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Zai Lab’s website at ir.zailaboratory.com/webcasts-presentations, and an archived replay will be available for up to 30 days following the completion of the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

