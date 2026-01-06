Zai Lab Announces National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) Approval of AUGTYRO™ (repotrectinib) for Patients with NTRK-Positive Solid Tumors

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for AUGTYRO™ (repotrectinib) for the treatment of adult patients with solid tumors that harbor a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion. The approval is intended for patients whose disease is locally advanced or metastatic, or where surgical resection is likely to result in morbidity, and who have either progressed following prior therapies or have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

“We are pleased with the NMPA’s approval of AUGTYRO for patients with NTRK-positive solid tumors. This approval marks its second indication in China, addressing a critical treatment gap, as no prior therapy has been approved across both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients within this population,” said Dr. Rafael G. Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Research and Development at Zai Lab. “We believe this approval will help address the high unmet medical needs for patients across this treatment spectrum.”

The NMPA’s decision is based on the results from the pivotal Phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 study, which demonstrated robust and durable efficacy and a manageable safety profile of repotrectinib in patients with NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors. Zai Lab contributed to the global pivotal TRIDENT-1 study and dosed the first patient in Greater China in May 2021.

In May 2024, the NMPA approved AUGTYRO (repotrectinib) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Zai Lab has an exclusive license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Co., following their acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., to develop and commercialize AUGTYRO in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, collectively).

About AUGTYRO

AUGTYRO (repotrectinib) is a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and NTRK oncogenic drivers. Patients with solid tumors, including NSCLC, harboring ROS1 and NTRK gene fusions treated with approved targeted therapies often develop resistance mutations that limit binding of these drugs to their target. Ultimately, this leads to a shortened duration of response and tumor progression. Repotrectinib is the first next-generation ROS1 and NTRK TKI uniquely designed to improve durability of benefit, including in the brain, and to address acquired resistance.

In June 2024, AUGTYRO (repotrectinib) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with solid tumors that have a NTRK gene fusion, are locally advanced or metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in morbidity, and have progressed following treatment or have no satisfactory alternative therapy.

In May 2024, AUGTYRO was approved by the NMPA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC. It was approved by the FDA for this indication in November 2023.

About NTRK-Positive Solid Tumors

NTRK-positive advanced solid tumors are life-threatening with poor prognoses and represent an area of significant unmet medical need in adult and pediatric patients. Existing targeted therapies have demonstrated clinical benefits but are limited by the duration of response due to the emergence of acquired resistance mutations.1 In China, the NMPA’s approval is the first to span both TRK TKI-naïve and TRK TKI-pretreated patients across solid tumors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health.

