Yunu Extends Free Cancer Center Use of Platform for All Children’s Oncology Group Clinical Trials

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Yunu, a leading provider of clinical trial imaging workflow and data management technology, is pleased to announce that it will extend the free use of its platform for all Children’s Oncology Group (COG) clinical trials nationwide. This initiative will waive all Yunu implementation and platform time-point fees for COG trials at collaborating sites with a minimal Yunu subscription in an effort to ensure pediatric cancer hospitals have access to world-class imaging capabilities. The decision to extend this free access underscores Yunu’s dedication to transforming cancer care for future generations. The Children’s Oncology Group research has turned children’s cancer from a virtually incurable disease 50 years ago to one with a combined 5-year survival rate of 80% today.1

Children’s Oncology Group (COG) is part of the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN). COG is a group of 10,000 researchers and 200 leading hospitals and cancer centers that work together to study childhood cancer. The main goal of the Children’s Oncology Group is to conduct clinical trials that test new ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer in children and adolescents. Today, more than 90% of 16,000 children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States are cared for at Children’s Oncology Group member institutions. 1,2,3

Yunu’s platform currently has active COG trials established and ready for use, representing a significant time savings in study start-up efforts by trial teams. The Children’s Oncology Group has nearly 100 active clinical trials open at any given time. These trials include front-line treatment for many types of childhood cancers, studies aimed at determining the underlying biology of these diseases, and trials involving new and emerging treatments, supportive care, and survivorship.3 All protocols for these trials are readily accessible to users on day one of their platform subscription. In addition to these start-up and ongoing savings, the Yunu platform also saves 80% of research coordinator time and 50% of radiologist time on every trial imaging assessment.

Today, clinical trial imaging data has alarming error rates of 25-50%, even at the nation’s best adult cancer centers.4 Yunu is transforming trial efficiency and accuracy, ensuring audit readiness, and reducing these error rates to near zero. The company believes that this level of precision must be present in all trials, and especially those involving our most vulnerable pediatric patients. Yunu’s cloud-based platform offers a superior research solution to anything previously available, providing a more comprehensive, efficient, and fully web-based approach to clinical trial imaging workflow.

Yunu is committed to extending trial imaging excellence to all pediatric cancer hospitals, particularly for institutions serving underserved and rare pediatric disease populations. The company’s selection and free support of Children’s Oncology Group’s cooperative trials is based on their significant, wide-reaching efforts in pediatric research and does not imply an official partnership. Yunu believes that every child facing cancer deserves the best possible chance at survival, and central to achieving this outcome is ensuring clinicians have accurate, timely, and accessible imaging data to inform treatment and care decisions.

About Yunu

Yunu provides medical research technology and services to life sciences companies and clinical research environments that perform precision imaging assessments. Yunu’s aim is to ensure breakthrough therapies are accessible to everyone by unifying medical imaging insights and connecting clinical communities. With thousands of clinical trials relying on the platform daily, Yunu is delivering a new standard for clinical trial imaging workflow. Learn more at https://www.yunu.io.

